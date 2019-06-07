Female pedestrian (60s) dies after being struck by vehicle last night

A female pedestrian (60s) has died after being struck by a vehicle last night.

A female pedestrian (60s) has died after being struck by a vehicle last night.

Gardai in Roscommon are investigating after the collision at Kilmaryal, Elphin.

The incident took place at around 8pm on Thursday with the woman pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the accident.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the area with the road closed and diversions in place.

