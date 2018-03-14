Female pedestrian (59) dies following collision

Another pedestrian has been killed on Co Donegal's roads - just days after a young man lost his life hours after celebrating his son's christening.

Another pedestrian has been killed on Co Donegal's roads - just days after a young man lost his life hours after celebrating his son's christening.

A female pedestrian (59) was killed around 9pm outside Buncrana on the Inishowen Peninsula.

The crash occurred on the R238 Buncrana-Carndonagh road. Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the crash in which the woman was struck by a passing vehicle and killed.

The woman's identity has not yet been released until all relatives have been informed. The accident happened at Umricam, close to the well-known North Pole bar.

This is the fourth person to perish on Donegal's roads so far this year. The tragedy comes just days after Emmett McClelland from Shantallow in Derry died after being struck by a car following a night out with friends on Saturday night at Bridgend.

He had been out celebrating in the nearby 19th Hole bar before walking outside just before midnight on Saturday last. A man was arrested but later released without charge while a file is sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The scene of tonight's accident has been preserved before a Garda forensics team carry out a full investigation this morning.

The R238 will remain closed overnight and diversions are in place.

HGVs are advised to divert via Carndonagh-Quigley’s Point-Muff.

Online Editors