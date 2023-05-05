Female pedestrian (50s) seriously injured after road traffic accident involving a car in Dublin

A female pedestrian has been seriously injured following a road traffic accident involving a car in Dublin.

The incident occurred on the N81 in Tallaght, Dublin 24, at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.