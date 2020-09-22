Female graduates in Ireland expect to earn up to 14pc less than males each year - study

Female graduates in Ireland expect to earn up to 14pc less than their male counterparts each year, new research has shown.

The research, which surveyed 11,769 students across business, IT, health, engineering and law, found female graduates in law, business, and engineering expect up to 12pc, 10.5pc, and 6pc less pay respectively.

The findings revealed IT graduates have the highest starting salary expectations among those surveyed, considering €37,579 to be an appropriate starting salary - a 4pc increase on 2019 figures.

The study, conducted by Irishjobs.ie in partnership with Universum, also showed male IT graduates expect 14pc, or €5,008, more than female tech graduates per year, and consider €39,409 an appropriate starting salary,

Female law graduates expect up to 12pc, or €5,037, less pay per year than their male colleagues, who expect €41,339 per year - a 4pc increase in the gap in 2019.

As for business, males graduates expect up to 10.5pc (€3,804) higher salaries than females, with each gender looking for €36,017 and €32,213 per year respectively.

Orla Moran, General Manager at IrishJobs.ie, said the widening gender pay gap is concerning.

“Despite the increased level of scrutiny on gender pay disparity, it is concerning to see that not only does a gap remain, it is widening instead of shrinking,” she said.

“Our 2020 Universum research implies that gender pay disparity starts before graduates even enter the working world, with male graduates immediately expecting a stronger starting salary of between 6pc and 14pc more than their female peers.”

The Gender Pay Gap Information Bill is set to be signed into law later this year. The new legislation will require companies who employ more than 250 people to publish data on differences in gender pay.

Ms Moran said companies can take small steps now to tackle gender pay disparities.

“Ahead of the introduction of the Gender Pay Gap Information Bill later this year, small actions by individual companies now are a good first step to ensuring that the gender pay gap shrinks rather than grows, and that our graduates and future leaders feel empowered to reach their full potential, regardless of gender.

“Education institutions could consider how they can support female students so they start their careers with similar salary expectations to their male counterparts.”

Online Editors