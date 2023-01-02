Female employees much less likely to back themselves for new roles, survey finds

Ireland’s male employees are more likely to “back themselves” when it comes to applying for a job, even if they don’t have all the experience and qualifications required, a new workplace wellbeing survey found.

A quarter of female employees in Ireland believe they would need more than 90pc of the experience and qualifications outlined before applying for a new job, while just one in seven men felt the same way.

The survey of 1,200 employees in small and medium-sized enterprises by Taxback.com also found that flexibility in the workplace is the number one priority for Ireland’s workforce.

The survey also found that six in 10 employees (58pc) would opt for joining a growing business rather than a long-established firm (42pc), preferring opportunities for professional development over security; a finding which was supported by the fact that 25pc of respondents selected workplace advancement opportunities as the most important workplace incentive.

The Taxback.com survey highlighted that flexibility around working hours (28pc) as well as, the place of work (26pc) were the most popular workplace offerings with slightly less interest in health and wellness programs at 18pc.

Marian Ryan, Consumer Tax Manager at Taxback.com, said the results suggest that “women are less likely to take a leap of faith when applying to jobs compared to men”.

“Which gives rise to questions like – in the main, are women simply less confident in their abilities? Are they more prone to imposter syndrome?

“When applying to a new role, you need to bear in mind that the job spec is the employer’s wish list. As a manager, I know that I won’t find the person who ticks every single box.

“I am looking for the person with the most potential for the role – perhaps they won’t have certain skills or experience but there’s a good chance that they will be able to bring different attributes to the role and indeed to our business as a whole,” Ms Ryan said.