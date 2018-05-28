Female dog-walker (59) in serious condition after hit-and-run
A female dog-walker has been left in a serious condition after a hit-and-run collision this morning.
Gardaí are investigating the serious hit and run that occurred at Millands, Gorey in Co Wexford at approximately 7.30am.
The woman (59) was out walking her dog when she was struck by a vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene.
Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was removed to St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin where her condition is described as serious.
The road was closed to facilitate Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing to any persons in the area at this time, who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who may have information about the collision to contact Gardaí at Gorey Garda Station on 053 - 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors