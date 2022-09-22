A woman in her 40s is in serious condition in hospital following a collision in Celbridge this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a truck and cyclist at 8am today on the Shackleton Road, Celbridge.

The cyclist was rushed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries which are understood to be serious.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”