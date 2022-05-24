A female cyclist (19) is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Cork city in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 2am, on May 24, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving the cyclist and a taxi at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay.

A garda spokesperson said: “The cyclist, a woman aged 19 years, was removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. Her condition is understood to be critical. The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

“The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.”

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 - 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.