Feeding time as fishermen donate festive treats to eager Fota wildlife

P-P-PERFECT GIFT: Fisherman Neil Minihane, from Castletownbere, under siege by seagulls as he feeds the penguins at Fota Wildlife Park, Co Cork, some donated fish. Photo: McSweeney

Christmas came early for an Irish wildlife park as a group of kind-hearted fishermen delivered fresh and frozen produce to help the pandemic-hit facility offset their animal feed costs.

Fota Wildlife Park in east Cork admitted they were thrilled with the festive gesture by fishermen from Cork and Kerry.

The fishermen were concerned by reports that both Fota and Dublin Zoo were particularly hard-hit by the pandemic and the loss of critical income from visitors.

Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO) members Neil Minihane, from Castletownbere, Tom Kennedy, from Dingle and Anthony Sheehy, from Baltimore, wanted to do something practical to help.

They offered supplies of anchovies, herring and sprat to help support the diet of fish-eating animals at Fota.

A special Christmas delivery of fish was arranged yesterday. Delighted penguins and pelicans made short work of the first feed batch.

The fish were caught by Tom Kennedy on their partner boat, Fiona K III, off the south-west coast last week.

Fota director Sean McKeown said while it has been a challenging year, every bit of public support - from animal sponsorship to donations and feed gifts - has been welcome. Five tonnes of fish have been delivered to the park.

Fota Wildlife Park faces the nightmare scenario of coping with a €15,000-a-month feed bill for its 135 animal species, while the 100-acre park remained totally empty of visitors for large parts of 2020 because of Covid-19 controls.

A not-for-profit charity, Fota critically depends on its gate receipts, which deliver around 95pc of the annual park income. The park has an over-winter staffing level of 55 personnel, but that soars to 150 during the summer when cafes, shops and exhibition centres open.

"For instance, over the space of one month our lions and tigers need about two-and-a-half tonnes of meat - most of it meat on the bone, which is better for them," Mr McKeown said.

