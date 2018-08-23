FedEx issues warning over email scam targeting Irish customers

FedEx has issued a warning after customers were targeted by a fraudulent email scam.

FedEx has issued a warning after customers were targeted by a fraudulent email scam.

The postal delivery giant warned customers that fraudulent emails were being sent claiming that there was a package for the customer and they needed to update their address.

"We have received reports of fraudulent emails with the subject line "FedEx: Delivery Problems Notification." These emails can contain links which, when clicked, will connect the user to a site which then infects their computer," said a spokesperson for FedEx.

"These links can point to any number of infected websites all over the globe. Some of these sites may look like fedex.com, while others do not."

FedEx said that if you receive the fradulent email, do not open or click the hyperlink.

"If you receive a message matching the description below, do not open the email or click on the hyperlink. Delete the email immediately or forward it to abuse@fedex.com.

"FedEx does not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices, account numbers, passwords or personal information."

Online Editors