Fears that lockdown clear-outs will lead to huge surge in illegal dumping

Lockdown spring-cleans and garden shed clear-outs are threatening to swamp the country in improperly disposed of electrical waste.

WEEE Ireland (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment), the industry collection and recycling scheme, fears many unwanted appliances and gadgets could end up in landfill or illegally dumped.

With 19 million pieces of e-waste properly collected last year, the potential for damage is high if even a fraction of that amount goes astray this year.

Leo Donovan, the scheme's chief executive, said people stuck at home had used spare time to embark on clear-outs without having anywhere to take their unwanted items.

"The retailers that normally take them back were closed, then it was thought they were allowed to reopen but didn't; recycling centres were closed and then some of them reopened but most were only taking black bin waste, and then we had the travel restrictions," he said.

"It was an unprecedented situation and there was some confusion and local authorities are already reporting an increase in illegal dumping."

Mr Donovan said he had asked the Government to designate recycling facilities as an essential service if there is another lockdown.

Meanwhile, he pleaded with householders to avail of the free drop-off facilities at electrical retailers and local authority recycling centres.

"I don't think everyone realises these are free and if you take an item to a shop, you don't have to have bought it there and you don't have to be buying anything," he said.

Lockdown came just as WEEE was about to declare a record year for the scheme.

Over 19 million pieces of e-waste were recovered in 2019, including 3.2 million lamps and lightbulbs, 334,000 large household appliances, 194,000 TVs and monitors and 122,000 fridges.

In total almost 40,000 tonnes of electrical waste and the equivalent of 44 million used AA batteries were collected.

Once items are taken back, plastic, metal and glass components are recovered for reuse in manufacturing and any hazardous materials are properly disposed of.

WEEE says 82pc of recovered materials went into manufacturing, including 20,400 tonnes of iron, the equivalent of almost three Eiffel Towers, 956 tonnes of aluminium and 827 tonnes of copper.

EU countries have a target of recovering 65pc of the average weight of all electrical items sold in the country in the previous three years and WEEE Ireland achieved this.

The scheme also exceeded its target of recovering 45pc of batteries sold. Last year almost 11kg of e-waste was recycled per head of population.

