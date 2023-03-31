Fears that families could be used as ‘bargaining chips’ as landlords sell up and offer their houses to councils

Councils cannot afford to buy houses where tenants have been served notices to quit, as landlords are asking for too much money.

A number of local authorities have reported instances where they tried to buy a property where a tenant was at risk of eviction, but the offers fell apart when councils were unable to pay what landlords were asking.

In one instance, Kilkenny County Council is scrambling to find housing for a family facing eviction because the landlord who owns the property is not interested in selling to the council as the owner thinks she will get more on the open market, it is claimed.

It has prompted fears that families at risk of homelessness could be used as “bargaining chips” by sellers who are trying to get higher prices.

It comes as the ban on no-fault evictions is lifted, causing concerns that thousands of people may lose their homes or end up in emergency accommodation in the coming weeks and months.

In pressing ahead with its controversial decision to lift the moratorium, the Government had pointed to a number of schemes that would seek to protect tenants and provide safety nets for renters.

One is the tenant-in-situ scheme, which allows local authorities to purchase homes where a tenant, in receipt of Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) or the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS), has been issued with a notice of termination.

There has been low uptake of the measure in many parts of the country, with a number of councils having so far bought zero homes through the scheme.

Local authorities have also reported costs have been a barrier, even after landlords have expressed an interest in selling their rental properties.

In Galway, the council said it has had a “mixed response” from landlords towards the scheme so far.

“​​We have about 10 who have made offers that we are progressing and four others where offers were made, but the landlords were seeking significantly more than we were willing or able to offer,” said Liam Hanrahan, the director of Galway County Council’s housing department.

There are 58 people in receipt of HAP from Galway County Council who have been given notice to quit by their landlords.

“A lot of them are well up the housing list within the offer zone – a further 10 are being pursued through the tenant in-situ scheme,” he said.

“We have a lot of other ‘offers’ from people who want us to buy their house, etc, when they heard of the tenant in-situ scheme, but in most cases either the house was empty or the tenants aren’t on the housing list,” he said.

Kilkenny County Council said it has already had one instance where a family are set to lose their rented home as their landlord will not sell to the council.

“We have had a landlord who refuses to sell to us as she thinks she will get more on the open market. So we have to find an alternative solution for the family on a notice to quit (NTQ),” said Michael Leahy, a senior officer at the council’s housing department.

Mr Leahy said he believed landlords expecting high prices for houses that they wish to sell to the council “will become an issue when we start to purchase more”.

The Department of Housing issues guidelines to council on how much they should spend on second-hand properties for social housing use.

The most recent guidelines were circulated last year. The department is expected to issue updated guidelines in the coming weeks.

In Dublin city, the average acquisition cost guideline for a three-bed house is €463,200. In Leitrim, the guideline for a similar property is €172,050.

A spokesperson for Leitrim County Council (LCC) said the acquisition cost ceiling “may impact the level of interest from existing landlords seeking to sell their property to the Local Authority”.

"To date, Leitrim County Council have not purchased a property under the proposed scheme. It is envisaged that as the scheme is publicised, interest from landlords will increase and LCC may purchase up to five properties,”

Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin spokesman on housing, said: “While local authorities should have some discretion on the final price paid, it’s important that tenants at risk of homelessness are not used as a bargaining chip by sellers to try and extract an unreasonable price from the state.

“Local authorities will offer market value that is fair, and I’d hope landlords who are selling would accept market price, particularly because the consequences of not doing so could render a person or family homeless.”