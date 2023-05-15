Fears refugee attacks will ‘embolden’ far-right agitators and lead to further violent protests

Justice Minister Simon Harris is expected to meet with the Garda Commissioner this week following an attack on a city centre site for asylum seekers.

It comes as gardaí remain on high alert for further violent protests against asylum seekers amid fears the attack on the tented camp in Dublin city centre on Friday night will “embolden” far-right agitators, who will now step-up their campaign against refugees.

The Irish Refugee Council has called for asylum seekers to be taken off the streets as a matter of urgency after a migrant campsite at Sandwith Street was torn down and set on fire following a demonstration at the site.

Gardaí, including the public order unit, had earlier been present for Friday’s protest against the encampment, while a counter-demonstration was also held.

The Justice Minister is due to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris this week in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for Simon Harris said: “Minister Harris has been briefed on the situation at Sandwith Street. He remains in contact with gardaí.

“The minister reiterated that every person has a right to be safe and that any protest can never extend to an attempt to intimidate or endanger anyone,” the spokesperson said.

There are concerns that last Friday's protest and subsequent destruction of the encampment will “embolden” the far-right movement and lead to them stepping up their anti-immigrant campaign.

“It is the same group of people involved in stoking up tensions and playing on the concerns of local communities that are, in turn, escalating a situation as was seen on Friday,” one security source said.

“This incident is likely to embolden the movement and there are concerns that there will be further protests planned which have the potential to turn violent.”

Gardaí are continuing to monitor the online activities of several prominent right-wing agitators.

Department of Equality officials are also currently trying to secure accommodation for those who are forced to camp near the International Protection Office in the city centre.

Up to five sites for accommodation are due to come on stream over the next three or four weeks, including one in Dún Laoghaire and at least two others elsewhere in Dublin.

Irish Refugee Council chief executive officer Nick Henderson said yesterday that asylum-seekers need to be taken off the street and put into temporary accommodation as a matter of urgency.

He told RTÉ's This Weekprogramme: “They are clearly targeted by the far right and their supporters. So we would have grave concerns for their immediate safety and to the point where then people need to be brought off the streets, put into temporary accommodation or offered temporary accommodation.”

Over the weekend Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke out against the violent scenes, saying: “I condemn this violence unreservedly. It is malign opportunism.

“A tiny minority of people are clearly determined to make capital out of a difficult situation. The gardaí are carrying out an investigation. We cannot tolerate actions such as this.”

It comes as Dragons’ Den star Peter Casey labelled those who attacked a centre he has planned for Ukrainian refugees in Co Donegal as “thugs”.

The building at Ludden in Buncrana was set on fire on last Thursday night. Although nobody was in the building at the time there was considerable damage caused.

Mr Casey expressed his outrage at the attack on social media, but vowed to rebuild the centre.

“So last night, my ‘not-for-profit’ centre for Ukrainian refugees in Buncrana was broken into and severely damaged by fire,” he posted on Twitter.

“The sick individuals who did this do not represent the good people of Donegal. More determined than ever to open even more centres to help Ukrainians.”