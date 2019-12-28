Fears over fishermen's income if UK waters are closed

Loss of access to UK waters because of Brexit would wipe out a third of Irish fishermen's incomes, totalling some €500m a year, minister Michael Creed has warned.

The Agriculture Minister, also responsible for marine policy, added that such a calamity would deliver an extra blow to Ireland by attracting other EU vessels to Irish waters chasing ever scarcer stocks.

He said Ireland must link the fishery issue to the EU-UK trade negotiations, and swap things such as UK financial services concessions for continued fishing access to UK waters after Brexit takes effect.

Seven states, including Ireland, are concerned by the continued access issue. The others are Spain, France, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

