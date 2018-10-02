These shocking images show the cruelty that was inflicted upon two dogs with one shot between the eyes and the other hit over the head with a hammer.

Fears of serial attacker after dogs shot and hit with hammer in violent incidents

The two attacks happened just over a fortnight apart and within a few miles of each other - raising fears that the same person may be behind both sickening acts.

Miraculously, both animals survived and are now being cared for by a local vet on behalf of the animal charity Paws Animal Rescue.

In the first incident, on September 12, a group of firefighters found an injured lurcher in Ballinunty, Co Tipperary, and noticed he was finding it difficult to breathe.

Billy the lurcher who was shot with a pellet gun between the eyes

They alerted the local dog warden who took the distressed animal to a vet.

It emerged that the animal, who has since been named Billy, had been shot between the eyes and through the jaw with a pellet gun.

Meanwhile, two weeks later on September 25, a member of the public found a German Shepherd on a bog in Ballinure, just few miles away.

He had a serious head wound, which by then was infested with maggots, and is believed to have been struck by a hammer or blunt instrument. That brave pooch was given the name Leo.

Gina Hetherington, of Paws Animal Rescue, said both dogs were recovering from their ordeals. "I just had a call from the vet about Billy; he's not out of the woods yet.

"The vet has managed to close the hole in his palate, but he's lost a lot of weight in the last few weeks and he's a lurcher so can't afford to lose any weight," she said.

"Hopefully Leo will be able to be discharged to us by the end of this week."

She said neither of the dogs had been micro-chipped and it is unclear why they were targeted for such cruelty.

"It's hard to know if it's the same person. It is possible because it happened within a couple of miles of each other," she said.

"It could be a pattern, or it could also be the blatant cruelty that is going on at the moment.

"Occasionally you do get dogs that are shot by a pellet gun, but not this serious.

"The vet initially thought he had been shot underneath the jaw but on closer examination saw that someone had literally walked up to this dog and shot him between the eyes."

Billy has undergone two operations while Leo also needed extensive treatment by a vet.

Ms Hetherington said the charity had run up a vet's bill of €34,000 so far this year - getting treatment for not only dogs that have been victims of cruelty, but also for abandoned animals.

Donations can be made online at paws.ie.

