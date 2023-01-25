Fears of ‘mass’ refugee homelessness as hub closes to new arrivals and temperatures dip below zero

There are fears that refugees arriving in Ireland over the coming days and weeks could be forced to sleep rough, in sub-zero temperatures, because there is nowhere to accommodate them.

It is understood several new arrivals had to sleep rough last night as they had nowhere to stay.

It was announced yesterday that the provision of overflow emergency accommodation for adult asylum seekers has been paused at Dublin’s Citywest Transit Hub.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) has confirmed that the facility has reached capacity.

The department said the hub will remain open for all other services, including the processing of accommodation for Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection, while the State’s International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) will continue to provide accommodation for International Protection (IP) families with children.

Last week, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman warned the Citywest centre was almost full and that asylum seekers arriving in Ireland for the next month may have to live on the streets, as there is a “very real risk” government will not be able to accommodate them.

Between IP applicants and those fleeing the war in Ukraine, Ireland has accommodated over 73,000 people over the past year.

“The response to the ongoing migration crisis has now entered an extremely difficult phase, with insufficient accommodation available nationwide for IP applicants, and the outlook for accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine is also challenging,” the DCEDIY said in a statement.

“As a result of this, it has now become necessary to pause the provision of emergency shelter for IP adults arriving into the Transit Hub at Citywest.

“Due to the nationwide shortage of available accommodation for IP applicants, particularly single males, the transit hub has been providing emergency shelter while applicants wait to be assigned to accommodation. It is no longer possible to provide emergency shelter to IP adults as the transit hub has now reached capacity.”

The department said any IP applicants who are not provided with accommodation upon arrival, or when applying for international protection at the International Protection Office, will have their contact details taken and be contacted as “soon as accommodation becomes available”.

It said the decision will be kept under review.

The Irish Refugee Council has warned that the decision means “mass homelessness [is] likely”.

“This is a horrifying situation which will likely mean a humanitarian crisis. New protection applicants, men and women, will not be accommodated. It requires immediate attention and coordination. Of additional concern is that it is likely to persist for at least several weeks and all adults, women as well as men, will not be offered accommodation. We have written to government with concerns and recommendations," the organisation’s Chief Executive Nick Henderson said.

It comes as three people were treated for minor injuries in hospital following a public order incident at the Citywest Transit Hub on Monday evening.

Several garda units including members of the armed support unit attended the facility.

Emergency services were alerted at around 6.30pm with video footage of inside the premises showing a number of males fighting and objects being thrown.

Gardaí confirmed that no arrests were made.

A spokesperson for the DCEDIY said the decision to pause on entry to the Citywest Transit Hub was “flagged by Minister O’Gorman in advance of the incident” and “is not connected”.

The charity Doras works to promote and protect the rights of people from a migrant background in Ireland.

Its CEO John Lannon said while he not aware of the specific circumstances that led to the disturbance at the Citywest facility, the incident is “reflective” of the “overcrowding, uncertainty and stress” that exists within the State’s asylum seeker accommodation system.

“People are in situations where it appears that it’s difficult for them to cope and as a result, we have incident like that,” he said.

“We sensed that there’s a dramatic lowering in the standards for reception and accommodation of asylum seekers and we know that we have people in unsuitable factory and garage type accommodation. We have people in tents and now we’re at risk of having people homeless as well. That creates additional stresses and difficulties across the board.”

“We do appreciate that its difficult to find accommodation as and when it’s needed, but this does need an urgent response from government, right from the top, to ensure that we can continue to provide for asylum seekers… We do need a plan that gets us out of this crisis and that ensures that everyone who seeks protection is safe while their application is being processed,” he added.