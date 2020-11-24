Fears of crowded buses and trains as shops and pubs set to reopen

TRANSPORT workers are concerned about crowded buses and trains bringing people to the shops and to socialise as lockdown eases ahead of Christmas.

General secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers Union, Dermot O’Leary, said an “elongated spread” of the opening times of retail outlets and the hospitality industry would make sense.

Mr O’Leary said this would also help ease the numbers of people who will venture out to shop and socialise in an attempt “to make something out of Christmas 2020”.

“We simply cannot afford or allow for additional retail patronage to cause an overload of buses and trains, potentially leading to confrontation between commuters and or frontline transport staff or create Covid-19 hotspots on public transport,” he said.

Mr O’Leary said the union could facilitate at short notice a one-off bus and train timetable to facilitate a longer “shopping spread”.

The union has written to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, noting that unions have longstanding seasonal agreements in relation to public transport.

These include agreements on Nitelink services at Christmas and weekends, late night Darts and late night services at Bus Éireann.

“The ability to facilitate Ireland having a relatively decent festive season after a year to forget can be greatly enabled by providing additional bus and train services,” said the letter to the minister, sent last Thursday.

"It would not take a rocket scientist, never mind a public transport planner (or responsible authority) to recognise that there is pent up demand from citizens with regards to retail shopping, especially for toys, clothes, books etc.

"Add in the fact that we will have a far shorter window to conduct festive shopping this year, and one can deduce that there will be additional pressure on our public transport system.”

Mr O’Leary said demands on the enforced capacity allowed on public transport during the pandemic, which is 25pc of the norm, have multiplied since Level 5 restrictions began.

This is due to the reopening of schools, and construction and manufacturing employees’ return to work.

“The run-up to Christmas will place even more pressure on our transport system,” he said. “The NBRU believes that there is a pent-up demand from people to be able to access retail and hospitality in the run up to Christmas.”

Mr O’Leary said the union had proposed a staggered opening of services including retail, but nothing had happened in terms of extended opening of shops in cities, towns and shopping centres.

