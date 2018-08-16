Fears of a turf war as violent gangster set to be released

A major garda alert is in place for the upcoming release of one of the country's most notorious gangland criminals.

A major garda alert is in place for the upcoming release of one of the country's most notorious gangland criminals.

Patrick Irwin (36) is in the final days of consecutive seven and three-year jail sentences he received for drug dealing and assaulting a garda.

Irwin, who had links to murdered gang boss Eamon 'The Don' Dunne and other Dublin-based gangsters, is expected to return to his native Sligo when he is released and sources say this has the potential to cause "major bloodshed".

"Irwin is a hard man with many serious criminal connections, but he needs to understand that the crime scene in the north west has changed dramatically since he was first locked up," one source said.

"There are drug dealers just as big as he was on the scene now and they are well capable of taking him on if he tries to step on their toes."

A dangerous gang which is expected to oppose any attempts by Irwin to "muscle in" on its patch was connected to a disgraced garda who leaked sensitive information to the gang over a five-month period in 2014 and 2015.

Former Garda Jimell Henry, pictured arriving at Sligo District Court. Photo: Damien Eagers

Former garda Jimell Henry (36) was jailed for 18 months in June after she accessed the force's Pulse system from her base in Dublin and passed details on to crime contacts in Sligo using a "gouger" phone.

A court heard that she had become compromised by a drug habit and got involved with people from the "other side of the tracks" when she carried out the offences.

The gang which is expected to oppose Irwin's crew was also closely associated with criminal Mark 'Guinea Pig' Desmond who was shot dead in a park in Lucan in December 2016.

The Ballyfermot native had been based in Co Sligo in the years before his murder and was acting as a "heavy" for the dangerous local drugs gang which was itself previously involved in a dispute with dissident republicans in the north west.

The Herald can reveal that Irwin will be released on standard remission despite being far from a model prisoner during his years locked up.

In September, 2016, he launched a High Court challenge over being disciplined after he was found to have called a Mountjoy Prison officer "a dog".

Irwin was the subject of a formal complaint made by a senior prison officer to the governor in June 2006. The officer said that while they were in the prison's visiting area Irwin verbally abused her after she had instructed prisoners and visitors to move off benches they had been sitting on and to sit on seats provided.

The officer said Irwin had said "she is only a dog" to her and had tried to intimidate her.

Irwin, when taken before the governor some days later, described the complaints as "a pack of lies".

Irwin's former girlfriend Deirdre Moran (33) was jailed for five years for transporting a gun from Dublin to Sligo for the gang boss.

She denied the charge at her trial but was found guilty. Moran was stopped by gardai near the M4 and the gun was found in a sock underneath the front passenger seat.

Gardai had set up a surveillance operation and saw Moran drive into the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre car park where she then spent an hour.

She returned to her car and was seen on her mobile phone appearing to look for another vehicle. A van and Moran subsequently drove in convoy to a nearby tyre depot.

The driver of the van made contact with Moran and she then turned her car around and drove toward the M4, where she was stopped by gardai.

Moran told RTE Radio in a 2014 interview that she began getting more involved in the gang when she "got back around" with Irwin in 2008. She had a son with Irwin in 2003 but their relationship had deteriorated in the following years.

Irwin, of St Joseph's Terrace, Sligo, was jailed in 2011 for seven years after he was caught with €67,000 of cocaine. A further three years was added in June 2013 after he was sentenced for breaking the jaw of a garda sergeant in an incident in Collooney, Co Sligo.

In 2012, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized Irwin's home in Dromahair, Co Leitrim. It was estimated by the CAB to have cost €400,000 when built.

Herald