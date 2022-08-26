Fears inflation will surge into double digits as SSE Airtricity hikes its prices while CEO's pay rises 47pc to €5.3m

The scale of energy bill rises now look set to push overall inflation in Ireland into double digits.

The steep rises will lead to similar fears as the UK, which faces overall cost hikes of as much as 18pc next year according to chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers Conall MacCoille.

He was speaking after it emerged SSE Airtricity is pushing up its electricity charges by more than 35pc, and its gas costs by 39pc from the start of October.

Since the start of last year there have been 50-plus separate price rise announcements from the various electricity and gas providers in this country.

This means electricity bills are now around €900 a year higher than they were 18 months ago.

Gas bills are around €800 a year higher on average, according to Bonkers.ie.

The latest hikes from SSE Airtricity will see the cost of electricity for its 250,000 customers go up by almost €600 over a year.

Some 80,000 gas customers face paying an extra €500 over a year. Dual-fuel customers face a hike in their annual costs of €1,100.

The five price rises announced by SSE Airtricity since the start of last year will mean customers will be paying an additional €1,100 for their electricity.

Gas customers have seen annual bills surge by €1,000 over a year since the start of last year.

These price rises are off-the-wall stuff. Clearly the Government has to do something about it. Electricity is an essential service and so the price of it has to be capped

The price hikes come on the back of SSE Airtricity Ireland paying its UK parent company a €115m dividend last year.

SSE, the parent company of SSE Airtricity, has been subject to sharp criticism in the UK when it emerged its chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies saw his total pay package leap by 47pc to £4.5m (€5.3m) this year.

Chairman of the Consumers Association Michael Kilcoyne called on the Government to cap prices to stop energy companies hiking prices and making big profits.

“These price rises are off-the-wall stuff. Clearly the Government has to do something about it. Electricity is an essential service and so the price of it has to be capped.”

Mr Kilcoyne said the SSE Airtricity should be forced to keep its profits down, with a price cap, so that it can offer electricity to its customers at a reasonable price.

SSE Airtricity last increased its prices in May when it hiked the unit price of its gas by 39pc and its electricity by over 30pc.

It also increased its prices three times in 2021.

When all these price increases are taken together, SSE customers will be paying over €1,000 more for their gas and €1,100 more for their electricity each year, said Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie.

SSE Airtricity said the price change was in response to sustained increases in wholesale energy costs.

Wholesale gas prices are at record high levels after the Russians “temporarily” shut down the gas pipeline into Europe.

The latest price-rise announcement will see a typical electricity customer’s bill increase by 35.4pc, while a typical customer’s gas bill will see a 39pc change.

This will result in an additional €1.62 per day on the average electricity bill and €1.40 per day on the average gas bill, the company said.

Dual-fuel household bills will increase by 37pc on average, equivalent to around €3.02 per day.

There is also an 8pc increase in the standing charges for gas and electricity customers.

But the unit price of SSE Airtricity’s electricity is going up by 45pc, and gas by 46pc.

SSE Airtricity said it has a range of supports to help its financially vulnerable customers.

Managing director of SSE Airtricity Klair Neenan said: “We know this news will be disappointing for our customers. It was hoped market volatility would ease, but the global energy crisis continues to impact gas and electricity costs for all energy suppliers.”

He promised price cuts if wholesale gas prices drop.

“While it is difficult to know when wholesale prices will begin to improve, we are committed to reducing our prices as soon as we can.”