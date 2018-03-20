Fears grow for missing Elisha (14) as search intensifies

Scores of emergency service personnel and volunteers were last night continuing the search for a young girl who went missing on St Patrick's Day.

A massive search has been under way for two days in the search for Elisha Gault, with concern growing for her welfare.

Gardaí yesterday urged members of the public to check their property and for landowners to check their land for the 14-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, who was last seen on the night of March 17 on a local bridge. A number of boats, including the Carrick-on-Suir river rescue craft, Nenagh search and rescue and Waterford river rescue, have been used to search along the River Suir for Elisha, while the Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter has also been in the area, as well as Civil Defence and local volunteers.

The teenager is a student at Comeragh College, in Carrick, and has been living on New Street, in Carrick, for more than a year with her family. It's understood the girl's mother is originally from Belfast, but lived for a time in Piltown, in south Kilkenny, and moved to Carrick more than a year ago. Gardaí said the family are very concerned about Elisha's welfare.

They have urged any friends or acquaintances to contact the Garda station in Clonmel or Carrick to leave their details. They also want anyone in private houses in the Carrickbeg/Dillon Bridge area to check any CCTV footage they may have since the night of March 17 and to provide it to gardaí, and anyone with gardens, outhouses or sheds to check them for any trace of the missing teenager.

Anyone with "dash-cam" footage from their vehicles from the night or early morning of March 17 and March 18 has also been asked to contact gardaí.

Elisha was last seen on Dillon Bridge at about 10.15pm, heading towards the Carrickbeg area on the Co Waterford side of the town. She is about 5ft 10in to 6ft, and has blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. Gardaí do not have details of what she was wearing that night, but she did not have a jacket when last seen.

Anyone who can help to find her has been asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any station.

Irish Independent