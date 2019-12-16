Fears grow for couple missing for a week as BMW found at beach
Gardaí have been carrying out a search operation in the south-east of the country for a Dublin couple missing for almost a week.
Bernard and Carol Devine, from Woodford Lane in Portmarnock, Co Dublin, were last seen early last Tuesday morning, December 10.
They were later reported missing and gardaí from Malahide appealed for the public's help in finding the pair.
On Saturday, a BMW belonging to the missing couple was found at Carne beach in Co Wexford.
It's understood a mobile phone linked to the couple was picked up near a mast near Carne beach on Saturday morning, and later that day near Rosslare.
Following the discovery, searches were carried out in the area and near Rosslare Harbour, with the help of locals.
The searches were carried out throughout Saturday and late into the night, and continued yesterday morning.
The family of Bernard and Carol Devine have concerns for their welfare and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Bernard Devine (53) is described as being 5ft 7in in height with a slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and has a beard.
Carol Devine (53) is described as being 5ft 3in in height with a slim build.
She has blonde hair and green eyes.
It is not known what they were wearing when they left home and gardaí at Malahide are appealing for the public's help in tracing their whereabouts.
"Anyone who may have seen or has information on Bernard and Carol's whereabouts is asked to contact Malahide garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station," a Garda spokesman said.
Locals from Our Lady's Island have also been helping to search for the missing couple after being contacted by their family members.
Despite extensive searches and calls from members of the public the couple had not been found last night.
Irish Independent