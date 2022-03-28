Fears for wildlife as gorse fires rage in Kerry

A still from a video of a gorse fire raging on Kilcummin Bog Walk. Picture: Twitter/Fred O'Sullivan/videograb

Gorse fires have raged across Kerry at the weekend, prompting fears for wildlife and a repeat of last year’s disastrous April fire in the Killarney National Park which burned for days.

Fine weather and the continuing dry spell makes it an opportune time to burn to clear land for grazing and other uses.

However it is illegal and an offence under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act, 1976 (amended by Section 46 of the Wildlife Act, 2000) to burn vegetation growing on any land not cultivated, from March 1 to August 31.

On Sunday a vast stretch of land in Currow to Kilcummin north of Killarney was on fire. According to local man and environmentalist Fred O’Sullivan the area had been “teeming with wildlife”.

He had been out walking on the hill earlier on Sunday and had noticed several species of birds including skylark; reed bunting; stonechat; hen harrier; and snipe. He had also observed hares.

However, “tonight they are being zipped out”, he said on social media after posting dramatic shots of the hill burning.

Meanwhile, Kerry fire service have had a number of call outs including to a major fire in Ballinskelligs in south Kerry.