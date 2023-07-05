Fears for wildlife as deadly plague detected in five-county river

Wildlife in one of the country’s best-known rivers is under threat from a plague of fungus that attacks a precious water creature.

The deadly plague kills crayfish, a small relative of the lobster, and has a 100pc mortality rate when it infects Ireland’s only native freshwater species, the white-clawed crayfish.

Originating in North America, the plague was first detected in Ireland in stretches of river in Co Cavan in 2015.

It has now been found in the extensive Blackwater River, a 170km long river with a catchment area in counties Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Wildlife experts fear for the ecology of the river if the crayfish disappears, and the knock-on effects for the birds and fish that feed on it.

The Blackwater’s many varied stretches are popular with anglers, kayakers and other recreational users.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) have now appealed to those enjoying leisure activities on the water to wash and dry any equipment and gear used in it before entering another river or lake.

In a joint appeal to the public, the agencies said the outbreak was “of great concern”, particularly as it is within a designated Special Area of Conservation and the white-clawed crayfish is a globally threatened species with Ireland one of the few places it has been doing well.

“NPWS and IFI are urging all users of any river to implement the ‘check, clean and dry’ protocol which involves routine checking, cleaning and drying of equipment after leaving a river and before entering another waterbody,” they said.

They said everything that has been in contact with the water should be cleaned using hot water above 45C or a high-pressure spray followed by a drying period of at least 48 hours.

Where drying for that length of time is not possible, everything should be disinfected.

“Containment of the outbreak is essential to prevent spread to other as yet unaffected populations in Ireland,” they said.

“If the crayfish plague continues to spread, there is a high probability that the white-clawed crayfish will become extinct from most rivers in Ireland.”

They said the plague was harmless to people, pets and livestock but “a total kill of the crayfish population is expected which will have major consequences for the ecology of the Blackwater, Awbeg and the whole of Munster Blackwater catchment”.