A missing person alert has been issued for an Irishman who travelled to South Africa to visit a woman he had been chatting to online.

Fears for missing Irishman who flew to South Africa to visit woman he 'met online'

Stanley Currie, who is from Co Tyrone, flew from Dublin Airport to Johannesburg on December 30 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The family of the 66-year-old made an appeal on Facebook, saying Mr Currie went to meet a woman who he had been talking to online for two years.

His brother, Robert Currie, said they haven't heard from Stanley since he boarded his flight and they are very concerned for his safety.

"He hadn’t booked any accommodation over there. [He] was carrying a large amount of cash," he said.

"This person who he was going to meet … no one from the family has any idea who she is and we are obviously concerned that it is a scam," he added.

"Numerous attempts have been made by myself and his family to contact him, but his phone has been turned off".

Stanley's son also took to Facebook to appeal for information.

"Has anyone seen or heard from my dad lately, he hasn't been seen or heard from since Sunday. It's not like him to not be in touch. Any information would be great," he said.

The missing person alert describes him as 1.72m in height, with green-brown eyes, glasses and visible tattoos on his forearms with the names "Mark", "Kelly-Ann" and "Ann".

When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket and a "monkey" hat.

A spokesperson for South Africa Community Crime Watch said they are working on little information.

“We are still busy with investigations. At this stage, we have a little information, which we cannot put out to the public yet," he said.

Online Editors