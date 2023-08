Fears for health of thousands as areas with shocking air quality revealed

Project carried out by Dublin City Council in partnership with Google measured air quality in the capital on a 'hyper-local' levelAir quality is exposed as far worse than official data indicatesAround 1,400 people die prematurely in Ireland every year because of poor quality air

Air quality substantially cleaner near government building compared to many parts of Dublin city

Caroline O’Doherty Today at 03:30