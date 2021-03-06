Fine Gael's new Councillor Joe Kavanagh who replaced former Lord Mayor Dara Murphy on the Cork City Council entering the Council Chamber at the City Hall last night. Photo: Billy macGill

Gardaí are preparing a major security operation amid fears hundreds could attend a Cork anti-lockdown rally despite pleas for the event to be cancelled over Covid-19 concerns.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Joe Kavanagh, said there were genuine concerns the rally could prove “a (virus) super spreader event.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney also pleaded with the public not to attend.

Additional Garda resources have been drafted into Cork city centre as the public were yesterday warned the rally is not an essential event and breaching the 5km travel limit to attend could result in a fine.

While the 2pm St Patrick’s Street event is totally unconnected to last weekend’s controversial Dublin rally, gardaí have public order units ready to deploy immediately if required.

Gardaí warned they will not tolerate any repeat of the violent scenes that marred the Dublin protest and left three officers injured.

The organisers of the Cork event have been warned further action could be taken on public health grounds.

One garda source said it is impossible to anticipate how many will attend the rally – but they are preparing for anywhere between 50 and 500 people.

Cork People’s Convention (CPC) spokesperson Diarmaid Ó Cadhla said the rally would proceed.

“We are against that (violence or public disruption). We are experienced here in this People’s Convention in organising public events. We have taken measures – we are liaising with gardaí and so on to ensure there will be no disruption of any kind at the rally. This is simply an exercise of people engaged in peaceful assembly. There is a better way to treat Covid-19 than lockdown.”

However, Cork business, political and cultural leaders pleaded for the rally not to proceed and for people to stay at home.

Charity campaigner and Cork Penny Dinners operator Caitríona Twomey said people needed to put public health first.

“I would plead with them [to call it off] – this is not the time to be doing this. We all know what our rights are but it is not the time [for this event].”

A number of Cork premises have agreed not to allow takeaway alcohol to be sold during the rally time.

Cork Business Association (CBA) president Eoin O’Sullivan said it was in everyone’s interest for people to “stay the course” and help defeat the virus.

“We want to really, really ask the people that are looking to join this protest to stay at home – please stop the spread of Covid-19. We now have light at the end of the tunnel here that we are all working towards [with vaccines].”

