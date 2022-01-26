Fears controversy over medications prescribed to teenagers extends beyond South Kerry

Dr Ankur Sharma blew the whistle on what he described as the inappropriate prescription of medication. Photo: Mark Condren

Inquiries into the alleged inappropriate prescribing of medication to young mental health service users look set to be extended beyond South Kerry, which has been at the centre of a major review.

TDs were told last night by the HSE that a preliminary review is set to take place in North Kerry to determine whether a full inquiry is warranted there.

A similar exercise, involving the checking of 50 random files, was previously done in the area served by the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in 2020 before a full review of 1,300 files was commissioned last year.

The decision to broaden inquiries was made after a number of families in North Kerry received apologies in relation to the standard of care children received as a result of the South Kerry CAMHS review.

Dr David Kromer, the junior doctor whose prescribing and diagnostic practices are central to the controversy in South Kerry, also spent two short periods working at North Kerry CAMHS.

However, it is not yet known if any of the apologies to North Kerry families relate to the periods he was there.

According to sources, the number of apologies for families in the north of the county is more than a dozen, but the HSE said it would not comment until the review report is published today.

The review was led by consultant psychiatrist Dr Sean Maskey of Maudsley Hospital in London.

Solicitor Keith Rolls, whose firm, Coleman Legal, is representing more than 70 service users, confirmed it was dealing with families from North Kerry who had received apologies. These concerned deficits in relation to medication and monitoring.

The firm previously pressed the HSE to widen the scope of the ‘look back’ review to also cover the north of the county, saying it had been contacted by North Kerry families raising concerns similar to those identified in South Kerry. A particular concern related to the prescription of anti-psychotic drug Risperidone to children.

However, at the time, the HSE declined, saying it was satisfied with the ‘look back’ arrangements already in place.

Meanwhile, Kerry TDs Pa Daly, of Sinn Féin, and Independent Michael Healy-Rae expressed concern in relation to the alleged treatment of Dr Ankur Sharma, the Indian-born consultant psychiatrist who blew the whistle on what he described as the inappropriate prescription of medication and the diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children without proper assessment. Dr Sharma also raised concerns about the level of supervision Dr Kromer received.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Dr Sharma said he ended up being “sidelined” and “undermined” in his job to the extent that he felt he had no option but to resign. The HSE has declined to comment on his claims.

Mr Daly said the alleged treatment of Dr Sharma should be examined by HSE management, preferably from outside the area.

“I compliment Dr Sharma for having the courage to challenge what he thought was wrong,” Mr Daly said.

“I am concerned that he felt a need to move on when he had done nothing wrong.

“A full inquiry or review may be needed, but we will need to see the report first.”

Mr Healy-Rae said he found the claims about Dr Sharma’s treatment concerning and would be raising the issue with HSE management.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly declined to be drawn on the alleged treatment of the whistleblower.

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly said: “The report will be published on Wednesday, when it will also be shared with the families of the children and young people affected. It is not appropriate for the minister to go into the details ahead of its publication and before it’s formally shared with the families affected.”

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Dr Kromer stood over his prescribing practices, saying he believed he always acted with the best of intentions for his patients, that he did not regret his decisions and would make them again.

He stopped working as a doctor in October 2020 due to the allegations and said he expected there would be a Medical Council investigation.