A FEARLESS member of an Irish RNLI lifeboat crew who defied horrific sea conditions to save six fishermen on a sinking trawler has been awarded the first gallantry medal to be presented in Ireland for over a decade.

'Fearless' member of the RNLI awarded for heroic rescue of six fishermen

The entire Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat crew will now be honoured for their heroism during the successful rescue of the stricken trawler, Clodagh O, on October 10 2018.

It represents the first gallantry medal presented to an Irish RNLI crew member in a decade.

Coxswain Dean Hegarty is now to be awarded a bronze medal for gallantry - one of the highest awards offered within the lifesaving community.

The west Cork crew of mechanic Martin O'Donoghue, lifeboat volunteers Seamus Harrington, John Paul Downey and David Fenton, along with Deputy Launching Authority Michael Martin-Sullivan will all receive a framed commendation letter from the RNLI chairman for their courageous actions almost two years ago.

Thanks to the courage of the Castletownbere RNLI crew, all six fishermen on the Clodagh O were saved.

On the evening of October 10, the trawler issued a mayday alert while off 'The Pipers', an area south west of Castletownbere harbour.

The lifeboat launched in darkness into a Force 9 gale, driving rain and heavy squalls, to rescue the crew who were in grave and imminent danger due to their vessel having lost all power after their propeller became fouled on their fishing gear.

Arriving on scene, the lifeboat crew saw that the fishing vessel was located in a precarious position and the Coxswain made the decision not to take the crew off the boat but instead establish a towline in breaking four to five metre swells.

With the weather deteriorating, there was only a short window of opportunity to save the men before the vessel hit the rocks or cliff face.

With the Coxswain skillfully manoeuvring the lifeboat into position and holding it steady in mountainous seas, the lifeboat crew on deck established a tow on first attempt.

The Coxswain had to initially steer the lifeboat out to sea to gain a safe separation between the rocks and cliffs before he could then turn the lifeboat and start the journey back to the harbour.

The tow was carried out at a speed of a half a knot in case it parted, only gathering speed as they found shelter.

Once inside the safety of the harbour two local tugboats helped to secure the boat safely alongside the pier.

News of the gallantry awards were made to the Castletownbere crew on Thursday evening by RNLI Lifesaving Manager Sean Dillon, who delivered a letter from RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie.

Both Owen Medland, RNLI Lifesaving Lead and Brian O'Driscoll, Area Lifesaving Manager were also in attendance.

Mr Dowie's citation reads: "In making the awards, the RNLI Trustees recognise the complexity of the service, the level of risk and the quality of decision making by all involved in the service. These awards mark the courage, skill and dedication shown by the Coxswain, crew and officials involved, and are a testament to outstanding teamwork and seamanship in perilous conditions which resulted in the successful rescue of six people."

Castletownbere RNLI operations manager Paul Stevens, who was formerly the Coxswain's school principal said it was a very proud day for the unit.

"We are extremely proud of our lifeboat crew for their incredibly brave actions that night, which resulted in the saving of six lives," he said.

"The RNLI does not give out awards for gallantry lightly and to receive one is a great privilege. We are a strong fishing community here and we have seen too much loss at sea."

"This rescue was relatively fast in lifeboat terms but carried out in extremely challenging conditions and relying on absolute precision and split-second decision making by our Coxswain."

"The skill and expertise of the lifeboat crew onboard meant that every action was well-executed and successful along with the sound judgement of the Launching Authority. I look forward to a great day out with our crew when they receive their honours in front of their proud families."

Portrush RNLI station mechanic Anthony Chambers received a bronze medal for his rescue of two boys trapped in a cave near Castlerock with a rising tide.

The awards presentation will be made in the near future.

