Fearless campaigner Paddy Doyle dies aged 69

The award-winning disability and institutional abuse campaigner Paddy Doyle has died at the age of 69.

The author of the 1988 bestseller The God Squad - which poignantly laid bare the horrific abuse he survived as a child at St Michael's Industrial School in Cappoquin, Co Waterford - died with his family at his side at Tallaght Hospital on Friday.

The Wexford native won several awards for the memoir, including the Dublin Lord Mayor's Award, for exposing the sadistic regime of abuse and cruelty at State-run institutions, through the eyes of a child.

He was sent to the school for 11 years as an orphan without a guardian when he tragically lost his mother to cancer and witnessed the subsequent suicide of his father when he was just four years old.

He spent four years there - with much of his childhood spent in hospitals after he developed a neurological condition called dystonia, which caused severe muscle contractions and twisting. This was followed by leg and brain surgeries leaving him permanently disabled and confined to a wheelchair at age 10. He went on to become an outspoken campaigner for the rights of the disabled and child abuse survivors. He later hosted writing workshops for prisoners at Mountjoy Prison and St Patrick's Institution, as well as for socially deprived children.

Liz Nugent, the best-selling crime novelist, was among a number of people who paid tribute to him as a fearless campaigner. She tweeted: "Very sad to hear this. Paddy and I attended the same clinic for many years. He never stopped fighting for what he shouldn't have had to ask for. Such a brave soul, and a tortured one. Rest now, Paddy."

He is survived by his wife Eileen, sons Shane, Niall and Ronan, sister Ann and extended family.

Irish Independent