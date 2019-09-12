'Feared, erratic' teen suspected of shooting at two unarmed officers

A teenager linked to a murdered drug dealer is the chief suspect in a reckless gun attack on two unarmed gardaí.

The uniformed women officers were on patrol in the Darndale area of Dublin when a number of shots were fired at their van. A major probe is under way into the incident, which happened late on August 29. Gardaí have raided a number of houses as part of their investigation.

David 'Fred' Lynch: Murdered by four shots to his head

The Irish Independent can reveal a teenager is suspected of carrying out the shooting.

The teen - whose behaviour has been described as "increasingly erratic" in the past year - was an associate of murdered David 'Fred' Lynch (26).

He was shot four times in the head with a semi-automatic pistol in March 2009 by a gangland figure who is currently in jail over unrelated matters.

As part of the investigation into the gun attack on the unarmed gardaí, a number of homes were raided in the Coolock area last week.

The teenager's home was searched as part of the investigation. During the two-day search, the teen was arrested but for offences unrelated to the probe.

As well as being under investigation for shooting at the unarmed gardaí, he is also suspected of shooting a young man in the leg over a €25 drug debt earlier this year.

"Despite his tender years, this young fella is completely reckless and is feared," a source said last night.

"It is no surprise that he quickly became the chief suspect for shooting at the Garda van."

A Garda spokesman said that no arrests have yet been made as part of their investigation into the incident in Darndale late last month.

"As part of Coolock gardaí's investigation into the incident on August 29, a number of searches were carried out on September 2 and 6.

"At present no arrests have been made," the spokesman said.

Unaware that the vehicle had been fired upon but concerned at the sound made by the impacts, the officers returned to Coolock garda station.

An inspection revealed what appeared to be bullet holes in the exterior of the drivers' door.

Irish Independent