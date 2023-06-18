Fear and loathing in Fine Gael: Leo Varadkar isn’t overly worried about TDs briefing against him, but he’s not ignoring it either

Leo Varadkar's popularity has taken a hit

Hugh O'Connell

It doesn’t take much for politicians to become paranoid in a profession that is rife with rivalries and factionalism at all levels, from local party organisations right up to the Cabinet.

Latest NewsMore