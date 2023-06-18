Fear and loathing in Fine Gael: Leo Varadkar isn’t overly worried about TDs briefing against him, but he’s not ignoring it either
Hugh O'Connell
It doesn’t take much for politicians to become paranoid in a profession that is rife with rivalries and factionalism at all levels, from local party organisations right up to the Cabinet.
Latest Irish News
Obituary: Conor O’Brien, former military man and Irish lord who was directly descended from Brian Boru
Solar 21 boss caught up in war of words with financial brokers
‘I’ll die happy if we have a united Ireland,’ says Rose Conway-Walsh, the Sinn Féin TD who pulled pints in House of Lords
More than 4,500 in jail as prison population reaches a record high
University of Limerick is planning to house 750 students in response to accommodation crisis
Family of George Nkencho to be told the findings of Gsoc’s inquiry into his fatal shooting by a garda
St John Ambulance board members yet to step down over abuse inquiry
Rise in fines for airlines and other transport operators over people entering Ireland without documentation
Renters feel the fear as eviction ban is lifted
Mother of Diego Gilsenan makes formal complaint to gardaí over anti-vax conspiracy theorist Gemma O’Doherty
Top Stories
Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault of resident with intellectual disability in private nursing home
Dear Mary: We’ve never consummated our 21-year marriage — I’m just an ATM to my husband
Fear and loathing in Fine Gael: Leo Varadkar isn’t overly worried about TDs briefing against him, but he’s not ignoring it either
Russian hackers breach Irish regulator’s defences to steal confidential data
Latest NewsMore
Sugababes ‘making up’ for lack of female headline acts at Isle of Wight
William smiles with his children in photo to mark Father’s Day
Major league – why ultra-rich tycoons are suddenly courting Irish football
Rory McIlroy just one off the lead as he bids to end Major drought at US Open
Sophie White: ‘Current supports for parents and kids are better than nothing – is this the best we can do?’
Auto advice: What is E10 petrol and will it work in my car or damage my vehicle?
Review of the BYD ATTO 3: A well-priced, stylish family EV with no major compromises
Introducing musical theatre actor Danny Michaels: ‘Getting to go on stage as a career is so unlikely’
Triona McCarthy: Looking for the essential travel-sized beauty products? Here’s the latest of what’s on offer
Notions and necessities: From family friendly festivals to bridal accessory pop-ups and art expos, it’s all here