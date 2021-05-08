| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fear among the turf cutters: ‘If they try to stop us, there will be a serious backlash’

When Bord na Móna announced this year that it was ending peat harvesting, it sparked fear among domestic turf cutters. We talk to those who feel a near-spiritual connection to the bog and worry that their traditional way of life will be targeted

Robert Stack cutting turf on Wrens Bog in North Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Saoirse McHugh from Achill island. Photo by Conor McKeown Expand
Michael Chambers cutting turf in Co. Mayo. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
An aerial view of Michael Chambers cutting turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co Mayo. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Michael Chambers with some freshly cut turf. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
The Department of the Environment says there are no plans to stop the burning of sod turf Expand

Close

Robert Stack cutting turf on Wrens Bog in North Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Robert Stack cutting turf on Wrens Bog in North Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Saoirse McHugh from Achill island. Photo by Conor McKeown

Saoirse McHugh from Achill island. Photo by Conor McKeown

Michael Chambers cutting turf in Co. Mayo. Photo by Mark Condren

Michael Chambers cutting turf in Co. Mayo. Photo by Mark Condren

An aerial view of Michael Chambers cutting turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co Mayo. Photo by Mark Condren

An aerial view of Michael Chambers cutting turf near his home in Shramore, Newport, Co Mayo. Photo by Mark Condren

Michael Chambers with some freshly cut turf. Photo by Mark Condren

Michael Chambers with some freshly cut turf. Photo by Mark Condren

The Department of the Environment says there are no plans to stop the burning of sod turf

The Department of the Environment says there are no plans to stop the burning of sod turf

/

Robert Stack cutting turf on Wrens Bog in North Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Édaein O’Connell

In rural Ireland, specific events signify the changing of the seasons. From the first lamb born to the call of the cuckoo, these markers still hold weight. Their consistency ensures that the wheel of rural life keeps turning, no matter what happens in the wider world. And if there is one practice that defines a season for rural communities more than any other, it is the cutting and saving of the turf.

Peat bogs have played a vital role in this country’s history, economy and culture, but if you didn’t grow up around them, it can be hard to understand their importance. In the 21st century, with a range of other fuel sources that are less harmful and labour-intensive, choosing peat may seem needless. Yet if you found yourself spending summers bent at the waist footing sods of turf, you will understand its pull.

Most Watched

Privacy