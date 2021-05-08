Fear among the turf cutters: ‘If they try to stop us, there will be a serious backlash’

In rural Ireland, specific events signify the changing of the seasons. From the first lamb born to the call of the cuckoo, these markers still hold weight. Their consistency ensures that the wheel of rural life keeps turning, no matter what happens in the wider world. And if there is one practice that defines a season for rural communities more than any other, it is the cutting and saving of the turf.

Peat bogs have played a vital role in this country’s history, economy and culture, but if you didn’t grow up around them, it can be hard to understand their importance. In the 21st century, with a range of other fuel sources that are less harmful and labour-intensive, choosing peat may seem needless. Yet if you found yourself spending summers bent at the waist footing sods of turf, you will understand its pull.

To those involved, there is an almost spiritual quality to the bog and its work. It is a ritual carried out year after year. Turf is harvested on the same plot, and brought home to be burned in the same homes.

Ask any turf cutter to describe the bog, chances are they will use many of the same words: hard work, warmth, family, history, tradition, pride. Nowadays, there is another word floating about: fear. Among domestic turf cutters and burners, uneasiness is growing. With Bord na Móna announcing in January that it was ending peat harvesting, individuals worry that they will be next.

In December last year, concerns arose after media reports indicated that ministers were planning to “phase out” domestic cutting and burning of turf. In February, the Government moved to impose a national ban on the burning of smoky coal and begin a public consultation on the regulation of solid fuels such as peat, turf and wood. Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said that people who cut their own turf or get it through “traditional arrangements” would be protected.

The Department of Environment told Review that regulation was needed because each year some 1,300 people die prematurely due to air pollution from solid fuel burning. It added, however, that “there are no plans to ban the burning of sod turf or the cutting of turf for personal use by those who have turbary rights [the right to cut turf in a specific place]”.

Despite such assurances, domestic turf cutters are struggling to see where they fit as the country moves to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Michael Chambers grew up in the mountains of west Mayo in Shramore, 10km from Newport. He and his family were primarily self-sufficient, from food to fuel. “We had plenty of mountain bog and blanket bog around us and it was a huge part of life with my family and neighbours,” he says. “The bog was where we got our fuel to put on a fire and heat our home and cook our food. Without it, we wouldn’t have survived.”

‘It’s like therapy’

Chambers now burns less turf and cuts what he requires with a sléan; a two-sided spade used to slice down into the peat and toss each sod on to the ground above. The sléan was used exclusively before the introduction of cutting machines such as the hopper, but it was back-breaking and time-consuming work. Chambers says he does it because he loves it and that the historic tool is the most environmentally friendly option.

“You find a direct connection with nature using it,” he says. “It’s such a peaceful activity. It’s like therapy for me.”

He believes that one can extract what is needed from the bog while also protecting it. “Long ago, people were comfortable with what they had,” he says. “The bog was essential, but when the machines came, it turned into something we could extract and profit from.”

Using a sléan is now rare. Most people burning turf employ contractors to extract the peat using a machine while they save it, or else buy commercial briquettes. Chambers acknowledges that cutting by hand is not possible for the majority and that the movement to industrial practices was inevitable: “More people started working, and it wasn’t sustainable to spend a summer on the bog any more.”

Someone who experienced this shift first-hand is Robert Stack from Ballybunion, Co Kerry. The 81-year-old was one of the first to buy a cutting machine and become a contractor. He still cuts turf in north Kerry for those who require it for personal use.

Stack recalls that automation of the work coincided with a broader societal change. “The help for the bog was gone,” he says. “The older crowd was dying away, and the young crowd didn’t want the hard labour. The machines changed all of it.”

Turf cutting in the days before machines was a day out, he recalls. “There was a sense of community. We used to have a meitheal, where the neighbours would come together and help each other. The conversation went all day. And the history, good, bad, and indifferent was transmitted from one to another. Every aspect of rural life was discussed.”

From Waterville in the southern fringes of Kerry, Tom O’Shea has been cutting and saving turf all his life. “Once I was able to, I was going to the bog saving turf,” he says. “I must have been about six or seven. It was a lovely thing to do and still is. It’s a tradition that has been going on in Ireland back over the centuries. In my opinion, it is one of our most valuable practices.”

However, O’Shea fears domestic turf usage will be targeted unfairly by future policies. “It feels like it will be taken from us,” he says. “It’s the people in rural communities that will be worst hit.”

O’Shea says the feeling is widespread, and discomfort is bubbling. “At the moment, people are quiet, but if they try to stop us, there will be a serious backlash and uproar,” he says. “I intend to keep cutting turf, and if it means going to jail, fine. There are many other people associated with it and in the same position as me. Our right is not going to be taken.”

It seems an issue for the current Government is bridging the perceived rural/urban divide. O’Shea feels there is no proper plan for rural dwellers if turf cutting is halted. “There’s nothing there to replace it,” he says. “Cost-wise, it is the most efficient system. In the summer, all you need is one little bucket of turf to heat the water. And in winter, in the middle of the country on a cold dark night, nothing can compensate for the mental and physical benefits of having a turf-fire burning.”

But can we ever live in a world where cutting and burning turf is in harmony with our environment? Saoirse McHugh, the environmentalist and former Green Party member, says it is complicated and that domestic turf cutting itself is a minor issue in the big picture.

Growing up in Achill, Co Mayo, in a family that cut turf, she still has an affection for it.

“One of the very earliest memories I have is sitting on a blanket in the bog while everyone else was working. I’ve always loved it,” she says. “And I think anyone who’s been around turf will feel this way. I loved the smell. I loved the skylarks. I loved the way food tasted on the bog. I loved in the evening when the birds would go silent, and you knew it was time to go home.”

At the crux of it, domestic turf cutters are using peat for fuel to heat their homes. And so, McHugh feels, we are approaching the issue from the wrong angle. “Everyone should live in a warm, efficient home,” she says. “For example, the house I’m renting in Achill right now just has a solid fuel stove. I understand how many people are limited by that.”

McHugh understands the tradition and believes we should approach our bogs in a way that keeps people connected. She also warns that the sometimes ‘anti-rural’ rhetoric surrounding climate action legislation is dangerous. “Not taking climate action is anti-rural,” she says.

Natural decline

“But we need an energy plan. We need to get all the other elements right such as giving people properly fitted homes so that no one has to rent a property with a stove. And if domestic turf cutting dwindles because of that, so be it, but stopping it doesn’t mean people will be in warm homes. It just forces people out of a form of independence.”

The idea that domestic turf cutting would decline naturally is something to consider. The current generation of cutters say younger people see no need for peat. Frances Leahy from Moyvane in north Kerry grew up with the bog. She says it is intrinsically linked to her childhood and family. Yet none of her four sons want to continue the activity.

“With more young people turning that way, it’s going to fizzle out naturally,” she says. “Give it 20 years, and I imagine it would be gone.

“But I hope we hold on to elements of it because it’s part of who we are and who we were as a country. It gave us freedom. The sense of job satisfaction at the end of the summer and the memories you make are special. We will never have anything like it again.”

Having spent most of his 81 years in the solitary company of the bog, for Robert Stack, preserving this part our past is not just crucial for Ireland’s collective history, but our individual legacies too.

“I’d hate to think that my great-grandchildren would never see the kind of work I do,” he says. “I wouldn’t like that. I won’t stop yet. You see, there’s peace on the bog with the curlew and the birds. You are away from everything. So, I’ll keep going as long as I can up there, waiting for the cuckoo’s call.”