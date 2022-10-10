Fathers, mothers, daughters, sons, sisters and brothers – the 10 lives cut short in Creeslough tragedy

The community of Creeslough in Co Donegal was brought to a standstill following the explosion on Friday afternoon which claimed the lives of 10 people.

The victims, all local people, were yesterday named as: James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), and Leona Harper (14).

Expand Close Jessica Gallagher / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jessica Gallagher

Jessica Gallagher (24)

Jessica graduated with a qualification in fashion and design and marketing from the International Fashion Academy in Paris. She also studied at a fashion design college in Shanghai.

She recently took up a position as a fashion designer in Belfast. Prior to moving to Belfast, she lived at home with her parents Anthony and Bernadette. She had previously worked at the Shandon Hotel in Dunfanaghy.

The 24-year-old was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the petrol station when the explosion happened.

It is understood that Jessica’s boyfriend was airlifted to St James’ Hospital Dublin to receive medical treatment following the blast and remains in a critical condition.

Expand Close Leona Harper / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leona Harper

Leona Harper (14)

Leona Harper was choosing an ice-cream from the fridge with her friend when the explosion took place.

The teenager was believed to be heading off to a friend’s house for a sleepover.

Sports-mad Leona had played for the under-14 team at Letterkenny Rugby Club. The talented player was remembered as a “lovely” girl, who also enjoyed boxing. Leona had been taking a year out to box. But the rugby club said rugby had been “her first love”.

Daughter of Hugh and Donna and sister of Anthony and Jamie, the 14-year-old was also a devoted Liverpool fan.

In a post online, Leona’s brother Anthony, said: “I don’t know where to begin, Leona I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. We all love you so much.”

Leona was a pupil of Mulroy College in Milford.

Read More

James Monaghan (13)

James was also a pupil of Mulroy College in Milford.

The 13-year-old died in the explosion alongside his mother Catherine as they queued at the post office counter inside the Applegreen petrol station.

James had met his mother in the shop after getting off the school bus.

It is understood that he enjoyed woodwork at school.

His principal, Fiona Temple, said the school community was “devastated on hearing of the tragedy and fatal outcome for our two beautiful students and our cherished parents”.

Expand Close Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan

Catherine O’Donnell (39)

Mother of James, Catherine was described as a “beautiful lady”. She was originally from Creeslough but had been living in Kilmacrennan, a nearby village.

She had also been mother to a three-year-old girl with her partner, Charlie Flood. The couple had suffered a personal bereavement five years ago, when baby daughter Paige passed away after an illness.

Expand Close Martin McGill / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Martin McGill

Martin McGill (49)

Family carer Martin has been described as an “exceptional man” who cared for both of his parents with “such dedication and love”. He was a regular visitor to Brennan’s pharmacy in Creeslough while looking after his parents.

Martin’s father, Joseph, died in February this year. He continued to care for his mother, Mary.

Described as a massive Celtic fan, friends told how Martin, originally from East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, had moved to Ireland to care for his parents.

Mary had called the pharmacy to see if her son had been in, when he had not returned home. His car was then spotted on the forecourt.

Martin had ordered a takeaway and went to the garage to withdraw cash from an ATM to pay for the food, when the explosion happened.

Martin was a well known person in the village. He’s survived by his mother and sisters, Marie, Louise and Caroline.

Expand Close Robert Garwe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robert Garwe

Robert Garwe (50)

Robert, who is originally from Zimbabwe, was married to a local woman and had relocated to the area.

Mr Garwe (50) was tragically killed alongside his five-year-old daughter Shauna. It is understood the father and daughter had gone to the petrol station to buy a birthday cake for Sauna’s mother Áine.

Expand Close Shauna Flanagan Garwe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shauna Flanagan Garwe

Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5)

Shauna was the youngest victim and was in the petrol station with her father Robert at the time of the explosion.

She was the only child of Robert and Áine. The primary school pupil has been described as a “delightful and energetic” little girl who loved to ask for a lollipop when visiting the local pharmacy with her parents.

Her uncle described her as “a great little character”, adding that “everyone loved her”.

Expand Close James O'Flaherty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James O'Flaherty

James O’Flaherty (48)

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia and worked as an engineer around the world.

He was an engineering director for a US company, with 25 years experience managing large, complex engineering projects globally. He had previously worked in Australia, France, the UK and United States.

He was a business graduate from the University of Tasmania and a graduate of software engineering from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

He was living in Dunfanaghy and is survived by his wife Tracey, son Hamish, his brother John and extended family.

His funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Wednesday with internment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Expand Close Martina Martin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Martina Martin

Martina Martin (49)

Mother-of-four Martina has been described as a “ray of sunshine” who always had a smile on her face by those who knew her.

One local member of the Creeslough community said Martina was “so kind” and would be “missed forever”.

Mulroy College in Milford said she was the mother of students enrolled in the school.

She came from the well-known Russell family from Letterkenny.

Expand Close Hugh Kelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hugh Kelly

Hugh Kelly (59)

Mr Kelly was the eldest victim of the tragedy. The 59-year-old was described as a “cheery man” and a “gentleman”.

It is reported that he was from Doe Point – a scenic area just a couple of kilometres outside the village.

The popular local man is understood to have worked in construction and farming and was in a long-term relationship with a local woman.