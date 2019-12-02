One person died and two others were injured in three separate road collisions over the weekend.

Father-of-two dies and two others injured in separate road crashes

A married father-of-two died instantly when his van collided with the back of an articulated lorry outside Limerick city in the early hours of Saturday.

He was last night named locally as Ivan Harvey, formerly of Malahide, Co Dublin, but who had been living in Crecora, Co Limerick.

Mr Harvey, who was aged in his 40s, was driving a VW Transporter van that collided with a lorry shortly before 1.30am on a slip road at junction 30, Rossbrien, on the M7.

