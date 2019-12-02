Father-of-two dies and two others injured in separate road crashes
One person died and two others were injured in three separate road collisions over the weekend.
A married father-of-two died instantly when his van collided with the back of an articulated lorry outside Limerick city in the early hours of Saturday.
He was last night named locally as Ivan Harvey, formerly of Malahide, Co Dublin, but who had been living in Crecora, Co Limerick.
Mr Harvey, who was aged in his 40s, was driving a VW Transporter van that collided with a lorry shortly before 1.30am on a slip road at junction 30, Rossbrien, on the M7.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Gardaí said it was understood from "initial enquiries that the lorry was stationary at the time of the collision".
Sources said the driver of the lorry, a Lithuanian national, had pulled over on to the hard shoulder after one of the lorry's tyres had suffered a "blow out". He is believed to have been waiting for assistance when the collision occurred.
Meanwhile, one person was seriously injured in a collision which closed part of the N20 Cork to Limerick road yesterday. The crash occurred shortly before 4pm between Mourneabbey and Mallow.
One motorist suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to Cork University Hospital.
In a separate incident in Cork, a young man was arrested after another man was injured by a vehicle following a suspected row.
The young man, in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Cobh garda station for questioning about an alleged incident of endangerment.
It is understood a man in his early 30s suffered multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle outside Whitegate shortly before 2pm. The incident followed an apparent dispute.
The injured man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. A Garda investigation is ongoing into the circumstances in which the man was injured.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- Motorist rushed to hospital with serious injuries following N20 crash
- Man (40s) dies following road crash in Co Limerick