Father-of-two (45) warned his life was in danger before fatal shooting

A man who was shot in the head by gangland killers on his front doorstep in north Dublin on Friday night had been warned by gardai of a possible threat to his life.

A man who was shot in the head by gangland killers on his front doorstep in north Dublin on Friday night had been warned by gardai of a possible threat to his life.

Father-of-two Robert Sheridan (45) had been threatened in the past and last month shots were fired through the window of his home, according to informed sources.

INVESTIGATION: Gardai at the scene in Poppintree. Picture: Frank McGrath

At 11.15pm on Friday, two gunmen brazenly called at at Mr Sheridan's house in Poppintree Crescent in Ballymun and shot him at point-blank range in the head when he opened the door.

The gunmen fled on foot through a nearby park, leaving their victim seriously injured. Although emergency services arrived promptly, paramedics were unable to save the man who died at the scene.

Mr Sheridan's body was removed to the City Morgue yesterday while Garda forensic experts continued to examine the crime scene.

Gardai suspect that the murder on Friday night could be linked to a local crime dispute, rather than the ongoing feud involving a dominant Ballymun crime gang, who were behind a series of tit-for-tat shootings that led to the double murder of an innocent man and woman last year.

The scene this morning at Popintree Crescent

Superintendent Brian Daly appealed for witnesses to Friday night's attack, particularly anyone who may have seen the two gunmen as they left the area on foot. "It's understood two armed men involved in the incident left the scene on foot and entered Poppintree Park before exiting on to Willow Park road. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 10pm and 12 midnight to contact us here at the incident room at Ballymun garda station," he said.

The murder has shocked the local community and led to calls for greater policing in the area. Noel Rock, a Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West, which includes Ballymun, called for more police on the streets. He said: "Once again, the community in Ballymun has woken up to news of a shooting. This is becoming all too frequent an occurrence. Unfortunately, on this occasion, it has resulted in a fatality. It's quite clear we need an increased police presence in this area."

He added that he has "met with everybody possible" to "hammer home" the case for more resources. He urged anyone with information to contact Ballymun garda station at 01-6664400.

Sunday Independent