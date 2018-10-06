Father-of-two (45) dead following shooting in north Dublin named locally

A man (45) who died following a shooting in north Dublin last night has been named locally.

Father-of-two Robert Sheridan was shot at Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun shortly after 11pm on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

Superintendent Brian Daly said that gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry and that it is currently unknown if the shooting is linked to any gangland feud.

"At 11.15pm last night, two males described as dressed in black and wearing balaclavas knocked on a door. A male opened the door and was shot at the scene. It's understood the two males left the scene and went into Poppintree Park where we are currently searching.

"We understand the two men were carrying handguns and fired a number of shots," Superintendent Daly said.

Superintendent Brian Daly of Ballymun Station speaks to the media at the scene of the fatal shooting Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses into the fatal shooting and an incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.

Poppintree Crescent and Poppintree Park have been cordoned off and are currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The body of the man remains at the scene and State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Ballymun Garda Station

Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West Noel Rock condemned the shooting and called for a larger garda presence in the area.

“Once again, the community in Ballymun has woken up to news of a shooting. This is becoming all too frequent an occurrence. Unfortunately on this occasion it has resulted in a fatality. It’s quite clear we need an increased police presence in this area.

“I’ve met with everybody possible and hammered home the case for more resources. The reality is that our area needs intervention and assistance from the top level and has for a while now.

“In relation to last night’s incident, I would urge anybody with information to speak with An Garda Siochana in confidence.”

TD Dessie Ellis said that the local community is in shock.

"It's shocking that we now have another incident like this in Ballymun. The community here is very worried that this violence is continuing."

The Dublin North-West TD said that there is a level of fear in the community, but urged witnesses to come forward.

“We need to stop them and we need people to give information.

"I know there are certainly some people that are afraid but at the end of the day people have to have the courage to come forward because it will just continue unabated without any help from the public. The public is crucial in terms of information."

Online Editors