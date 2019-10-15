Father-of-two (30s) killed in Dublin stabbing overnight after 'argument' named locally

The father-of-two, named locally as Derek Reddin, aged in his thirties, appears to have been set upon at the junction of Loughlinstown Drive and Cherry Court.

It is understood he was stabbed.

A garda barrier has been placed around the man’s body and a section of the pathway on either side of the road has been sealed off.

Derek Reddin

A large section of plastic sheeting has also been placed on the footpath beside the garda barrier.

Gardai are awaiting the arrival of members of its technical bureau to carry out a forensic examination.

Neighbours are reporting hearing a row on the street at around 11.30pm last night and it is believed a small group of people were seen fighting.

It is understood that the victim and another man were walking along Loughlinstown Drive and when they got to the junction with Cherry Court there was an interaction with two other men..

The scene of an overnight fatal stabbing on Loughlinstown Drive. Picture; Gerry Mooney

A fight started at the junction according to local reports.

Two men were reportedly seen moving away from the scene towards Wyattville Road, and a man who was with the victim sought help.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí were called to the scene of an incident where the victim was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local Garda units and Emergency Services all attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Scene of fatal stabbing overnight (Photo: Conor Feehan)

Two men, also aged in their thirties, have since been arrested by gardaí. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shankill Garda Station.

The man's body was brought to Dublin City Morgue, where Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a post-mortem this afternoon.

An incident room has been established Shankill Garda Station and gardai are appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Loughlinstown Drive between 11.30pm and 12.15am to contact them. They are also urging drivers with dash cam footage to make it available to the investigating team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station 01 6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The scene of an overnight fatal stabbing on Loughlinstown Drive. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Online Editors