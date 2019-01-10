A 27-year-old man was lucky to be alive last night after he was shot multiple times in a drive-by gun attack in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Father-of-two (27) 'lucky to be alive' after drive-by gun attack in Bray

The man was shot twice in the chest and once in the leg during the shooting, which took place at 8.45pm on the St Laurence’s Terrace estate in the seaside town.

Independent.ie can also reveal that a terrified woman was in the car at the time of the attack and was lucky to escape injury.

The shooting victim, who is known to gardai, was in the passenger seat of the car when a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf pulled up alongside it and a gunman fired at least three shots.

The woman was sitting in the driver seat when the gunman came up to her window and fired across her, hitting the victim.

The car used in the attempted murder had not been located last night.

However, the handgun used in the attack was recovered from the scene.

Gardai are probing whether the attempted murder may have been carried out as part of a bitter local drugs dispute.

The shot victim was being treated in a south Dublin hospital last night.

It’s understood he was able to talk to paramedics as they worked on him at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

VIOLENT

Garda forensics teams were at the scene of the violent attack, which occurred on a quiet street at the back of Castle Street Shopping Centre.

Gardai confirmed in a statement last night that they attended the scene of a gun attack.

A local councillor and retired garda, Brendan Thornhill, said residents in the area will be “very frightened to hear of something like this, especially happening right on their doorstep”.

“With so much happening in Dublin, to think that it’s coming out this direction, I would just say that I hope gardai are on top of things and I’m sure they will be,” he said.

“This isn’t run of the mill for us and especially with the few days we’ve had with fires in the town.”

