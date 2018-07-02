Father-of-three found dead 'with suspected head injuries' at his home

A father-of-three was found lying dead in a pool of blood in his Cork home with suspected head injuries.

The revelation came as Gardaí are treating as suspicious the discovery of the body of the 66 year old in a bungalow off Galway's Lane in Douglas, Cork.

However, Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the results of a post mortem examination to be conducted by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

The man's body was discovered by his African-born wife who arrived home from work at 8am.

There were indications the front door may have been forced. The man was discovered lying in a pool of blood in the hall.

However, there were no indications anything was missing from the bungalow. Bloodstains were found throughout two rooms of the property.

The man's shocked wife immediately raised the alarm and Gardaí and paramedics raced to the bungalow.

The property is one of about a dozen occupied by elderly people and located to the side of Douglas GAA club.

Neighbour Clement Collins said it was "very upsetting." "We are very shocked, really," he said.

"This is a very quiet area. I walked up to see what was happening this morning when I saw all the Garda cars and couldn't believe it when I was told someone was dead."

"It is a bit worrying, to be honest."

Mr Collins said there had been an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area over recent times, particularly involving youngsters abusing alcohol and drugs.

"But there has been nothing like this." "It is very, very sad."

Despite desperate efforts to resuscitate the 66 year old, he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the area. The scene is being preserved pending the arrival of Dublin-based officers from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Dr Cassidy will conduct a preliminary examination at the scene before later carrying out a full post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

That post mortem examination may extend into tomorrow. Gardaí commenced door to door inquiries to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious in the area.

The man's wife worked a night shift and only arrived home at 8am to discover her husband's body lying on the floor. She was comforted at the scene by a number of African friends.

The deceased is originally from the Grange area and is from a family of six. He lived in the Rochestown areas for a time before relocating five years ago to the property off Galway's Lane.

It is understood the deceased had been battling a number of very serious health conditions over recent times. His family members visited the scene today to be briefed by Gardaí on developments.

Locals said the deceased was very well known in the area and regularly socialised in a number of Douglas pubs.

The deceased was renting his property from Cork Co Council.

Online Editors