Father-of-three fighting for life after light aircraft crash in Kilkenny

A father-of-three is fighting for his life in hospital following a light aircraft crash in Kilkenny.

The accident occurred around 9pm at an area known as Gowran Cross, in Co Kilkenny which is located around 10km from the city.

The father-of-three is a well-known and highly respected builder. He was piloting the glider when it mysteriously crash landed.

It is believed, the glider crashed close to the back of his house.

Gardai from Thomastown and Kilkenny city along with fire units and several ambulances.

The Air Accident Investigations Unit (AAIU) were advised by gardaí of the incident and are sending a team of experts to the crash site.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or came on the scene in the moments afterwards to contact them on 056-7775000.

