A MAN whose death sparked a Garda murder investigation died from a stab wound to his abdomen.

Father-of-one died from stab wound to the abdomen, inquest hears

Kerry Coroner's Court was told that Robert Elston (33) died on May 23 2018 after being found badly injured in Cahersiveen.

The young man died as he was being transferred to hospital by emergency services.

Coroner Aisling Quilter said that a post mortem examination on Mr Elston at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan found that the father-of-one had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen, causing his death.

She adjourned the inquest as other proceedings are currently underway.

A date for the resumed inquest will be set when those proceedings are concluded.

A young man is currently before the courts charged in relation to Mr Elston's death.

Mr Elston was from Lisseltown, outside Tarbert in north Kerry.

He had been visiting his partner and young son in the hours before his death.

