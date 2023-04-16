Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan among attendees at controversial Belfast ‘Standing for Women’ rally

Posie Parker — real name Kellie-Jay Keen — appeared at the rally at The Big Fish on Sunday.

Ms Keen is frequently referred to as a women’s rights activist by supporters, and an anti-transgender campaigner by detractors. In the past, Ms Keen labelled the idea of a transgender woman being a real woman as ‘preposterous’, drawing significant backlash.

At the rally was the group founded by Ms Keen, Standing for Women, while the counter rally featured a number of LGBTQ groups.

One attendee was Mr Linehan, who was banned from Twitter in 2020 for “repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation” over his tweets about trans people. His account was reinstated in December 2022 after Elon Musk's takeover of the platform but he was suspended again over the weekend after “posting violent threats” about counter-protesters to Sunday's rally.

The Irish writer said he was there to support Ms Keen, after the activist had juice thrown on her during a similar event in New Zealand.

Mr Linehan said: “I think, now that Posie has such a big profile since some of the recent attacks on her, it just felt like it was a particularly important one to come to.

“I thought that maybe if I came over, it might make the feeling a little bit different, because I bring a bit of the Father Ted stuff with me. It might draw a bit more attention — more people here who can actually listen to these women.”

Mr Linehan alleged that counter protesters ‘have no idea what these women believe’ and that ‘they have just been told what they believe by various bad actors’. “They need to speak to the women and see what they are saying,” he added.

Posie Parker, real name Kellie-Jay Keen, addresses the crowd during a rally in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

One participant at the counter rally, who wished to remain anonymous, believed that women’s rights coincided with trans rights. The LGBTQ activist said: “The fallacy that trans-people are dangerous in some way — there is no factual basis to that at all.

“There is not a clash of women’s rights and trans rights, you find that women’s rights and trans rights are the same struggle.” Another said: “The trans rights issue is the thin end of the wedge of a general rise in far-right reactionary problems.

“If we don’t stand up for trans-people and non-binary people today, it’s going to get a lot worse.”

Karen Sugrue said: “I think our role as adults is to make the world safer for the generation coming up behind us, in whatever way they want to present ourselves. Trans lives, trans rights — they are all linked together for rights for women.”

Trans rights protesters counter-protest a Standing for Women rally in Belfast. Photo: PA

Those who supported Ms Keen and members of Standing for Women said they were there to support the rights of women. One supporter, who travelled from the Republic, was Estelle Birdy. She said: “I am here to support the Northern Irish women because they always support us. Sisters across the divide has always been the way in Ireland.”

Hilary Rowell said: “It’s about letting women speak. I thought women’s rights had been fought for and won by generations before mine. Some of the rights — the right to have a mortgage, the right to have a bank account in your name, the right to divorce (for women) – are less than 50 years old. We are on the precipice of all those rights being taken away and being up for grabs again. It’s outrageous.”

Police were in attendance to separate both groups to avoid conflict. The rallies passed without incident and no arrests were made, the PSNI said.