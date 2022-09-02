Father of Tyrone teenage disco crush victim set to challenge decision not to prosecute police officers at the scene

The father of one of three teenagers who died in a crush outside a Co Tyrone disco in 2019 is to seek a review of a decision not to prosecute PSNI officers who were present at the harrowing scene.

Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard, both aged 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died in the crush as hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick’s Day three years ago.

Yesterday, two men were charged in relation to the tragedy.

The men, aged 55 and 43, were charged with three counts of gross negligence manslaughter – one charge for each of the deaths – as well as offences for breaching health and safety laws.

The owner of the hotel, Michael McElhatton, is understood to be one of the men facing prosecution.

In a statement, he said he was “conscious that this is a highly sensitive time for the families” and would therefore make no further comment.

The company that runs the Greenvale, known as Tobin Limited, will also face one charge of contravening the same health and safety legislation.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) also received a file from the Police Ombudsman after its investigation into the actions of five PSNI officers present during the incident.

Each officer was investigated for the offence of misconduct in public office, after it was reported that police waited 16 minutes before intervening in the situation.

But Morgan’s father, James Bradley, has instructed his lawyers “to immediately engage with the PPS in seeking a review” into its decision not to prosecute PSNI officers present at the scene.

He said it was “deeply disappointing that the PPS have taken a decision to keep those police officers involved out of the dock. This is a decision we do not intend on accepting.”

The PPS said the allegations against the officers in the report “related to a period from 9.25pm to 9.48pm which were the times of a 999 call to police and officers later arriving at the hotel”.

“The investigation focused on the actions of the police call dispatcher and two sets of police officers who were on duty in Cookstown at the time,” the PPS added.

The PPS found that the call dispatcher “adequately communicated the seriousness of the situation to the other officers” and that available evidence was ‘insufficient’ to establish that the remaining four officers “recognised the seriousness or exact nature of the situation that was unfolding”.

Darragh Mackin, solicitor for the Barnard family, said: “It is difficult to square the circle of the PPS decision with the facts of this case. This decision does not provide a clean bill of health for those officers’ actions at the centre of this investigation.

“For those reasons, there remain important questions unaddressed within the decision-making process.”

Dungannon independent councillor Barry Monteith said he supported the challenge.

Mr Monteith, who sits on the Mid Ulster District Council and knows the Barnard family, believes the PPS findings have “raised more questions than there were before, especially in relation to the behaviour on the night of the PSNI”.

Police previously reported that 619 people were in the queue and car park at the Greenvale Hotel on March 17, 2019. It was established that after an emergency call was made at around 9.30pm, four police officers arrived at the hotel in two separate vehicles, with two officers in each.

It was reported that police waited 16 minutes before intervening in the incident, first sitting for five minutes in their vehicles as the awful scene unfolded, before leaving and returning 11 minutes later with an ambulance crew.

It is also claimed police held discussions on the matter with hotel owner Mr McElhatton before they intervened.

It was later claimed police were aware someone was trapped in the crowd.

CCTV footage appears to show a young man, believed to be Morgan Barnard, being carried from a ‘surging’ crowd by other youths and hotel bar staff at 9.40pm.

Police then returned with an ambulance at 9.45pm, in which two paramedics desperately tried to save Morgan’s life.

The Dungannon teen is believed to have been the first of the three victims pulled from the crowd.

George Hamilton, who was Chief Constable at the time, later referred his officers’ first responses to the Police Ombudsman. The file was passed to the PPS in March of this year for investigation, after which the Police Federation in Northern Ireland also backed calls for a public inquiry into the tragedy.

Mark Lindsay, the former chair of the Police Federation, previously said the tragic

incident had “posed many questions in respect of the manner in which emergency services respond to such incidents”.

Justice Minister Naomi Long formerly ruled out an inquiry, stating it could prejudice any future criminal proceedings, but yesterday said that could be open to review.