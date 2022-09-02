| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Father of Tyrone teenage disco crush victim set to challenge decision not to prosecute police officers at the scene

Two charged over Cookstown hotel tragedy as inquiry could be open to review

The Greenvale Hotel, where three young people died in a crush in 2019. Photo: Liam McBurney Expand
Morgan Barnard was one of the victims Expand
Connor Currie died in the crush at the hotel Expand
Lauren Bullock was just 17 when she died in the hotel crush Expand

Close

The Greenvale Hotel, where three young people died in a crush in 2019. Photo: Liam McBurney

The Greenvale Hotel, where three young people died in a crush in 2019. Photo: Liam McBurney

Morgan Barnard was one of the victims

Morgan Barnard was one of the victims

Connor Currie died in the crush at the hotel

Connor Currie died in the crush at the hotel

Lauren Bullock was just 17 when she died in the hotel crush

Lauren Bullock was just 17 when she died in the hotel crush

/

The Greenvale Hotel, where three young people died in a crush in 2019. Photo: Liam McBurney

Niamh Campbell

The father of one of three teenagers who died in a crush outside a Co Tyrone disco in 2019 is to seek a review of a decision not to prosecute PSNI officers who were present at the harrowing scene.

Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard, both aged 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died in the crush as hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick’s Day three years ago.

Most Watched

Privacy