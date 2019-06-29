Father of three is killed as light aircraft crashes close to his home

The accident occurred around 9pm at an area known as Rathcash, in Co Kilkenny, around 10km from the city.

It is understood the father of three, who was a well-known and highly respected builder, was close to his home when the aircraft he was piloting crash landed. Gardaí from Thomastown and Kilkenny city along with fire units and several ambulances attended the scene of the incident.

Locals also rushed to the site to help the injured man.

The Air Accident Investigations Unit (AAIU) were advised by gardaí of the incident and sent a team to the crash site.

The AAIU experts will conduct an initial examination of the aircraft and the area where the crash happened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them on 056 7775000.

Irish Independent