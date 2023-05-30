Father of one killed in explosion while clearing rock in Donegal is named locally

Stephen Montgomery, the victim of the explosion which occurred while he was using a digger in Donegal

A man killed in a workplace explosion in Co Donegal has been named locally as Stephen Montgomery.

Mr Montgomery (43) was a married man with one grown-up child and was from Dunfanaghy.

He was working at a house at a site at Bloody Forelands in Gaoth Dobhair and was breaking up rock. It is understood that he was operating machinery when an explosion occurred.

The emergency services rushed to the scene while gardaí sealed off the area.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) sent investigators to the site while members of the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Corps also attended the scene.

Gardaí evacuated the area and also closed roads leading to the scene of the explosion.

Mr Montgomery's body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The exact details of how the tragedy occurred have not yet been released.

Two other men were working at the site when the incident happened. However, it is understood they were not injured.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident involving an “apparent explosion”.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of an apparent explosion at a location on the outskirts of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, this afternoon Monday, May 29, 2023.

"An Garda Síochána has evacuated the surrounding area and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place."

The HSA has confirmed it is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

Gaoth Dobhair parish priest Fr Brian O'Fearraigh was called to the scene to administer the last rights.

“The emergency services and An Garda Siochána arrived then and I just stood back, obviously, at that stage and let them do their work,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The feeling in our local community is one of numbness and shock as news continues to trickle through about the tragedy that occurred. The untimely death of a construction worker in our community. There’s a sense of sadness and sorrow and our hearts go out to this gentleman’s family and his colleagues and his workmates and his community as well and his extended family. We offer our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to all of them.”

Meanwhile, a minute's silence was held at yesterday's meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of Mr Montgomery.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Liam Blaney, offered his condolences to the dead man’s family.