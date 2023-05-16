Father of Garda Adrian Donohoe’s murderer ‘excluded’ from court in credit union robbery trial after social media post

Tony Brady, father of Aaron Brady who shot dead Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, has been excluded from the court in the trial of two men also allegedly involved in the credit union robbery.

He was excluded after posting a social media video which a judge said contained "tendentious and offensive" opinions of a witness.

Det Gda Donohoe was on an armed escort on January 25, 2013, when he was shot dead at Lordship credit union near Dundalk in Co Louth.

Aaron Brady (32), originally from New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was convicted of capital murder and robbery in 2020 and jailed for life to serve a minimum of 40 years

Two other men allegedly involved in the armed raid are currently on trial before the Special Criminal Court.

James Flynn (32) and Brendan Treanor (34) have pleaded not guilty to robbery and also deny conspiracy to commit burglary between September 2012 and January 2013.

This morning prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC informed the court he was applying for Tony Brady, the father of Aaron Brady, to be excluded from the court.

Counsel said this was to do with social media posts during which a garda witness who gave evidence last week was accused of being "a liar" and "a perjurer".

Mr Grehan said it was nothing to do with the two defendants on trial but that it was a matter relating to the integrity of the trial.

He told the court Mr Brady was "in effect harvesting material enabled by the fact of his presence in the court" and then putting it on social media.

This, counsel said, was in a way that is "adverse to the administration of justice".

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said he was entitled to be present and take notes, but that publishing such material online relating to a witness was another matter.

The three judges were then shown the video recorded by Tony Brady over the weekend in which the allegations were made.

Mr Grehan said a contempt of court application may arise but that he was "not going there for the moment".

After the judges were shown the video, Mr Brady entered the courtroom and apologised for being late.

He was informed by the judge that he was neither late nor early as he was "not obliged to be here" and was asked if he wanted to respond to the application.

Mr Brady said he gave an opinion from an observation which be believed was correct.

The judge said he was "not entitled" to accuse somebody of perjury and contempt.

Tony Brady pointed towards members of the media who he said reported on details from yesterday's proceedings, to which the judge said: "I'm sure they did, that's their job".

Following an adjournment Mr Justice Hunt acceded to the prosecution request to exclude Mr Brady from the court.

The judge said Mr Brady defended his position by pointing to bona fide members of the press, but said that he "can't claim any equivalence with that".

Mr Justice Hunt said journalists were present to conduct fair and accurate reporting and to be the "eyes and ears" of the public, which he said was performed "very well".

He said Tony Brady's presence had been abused by the manner in which this material was published, involving "tendentious and offensive" opinions.

The judges said they considered this a "sufficient abuse of his position here" and ruled that he should be excluded from the short time left in the trial.

He also described the opinions as "entirely irrelevant" to what the court has to do, and said they are "unconnected" with other parties before the court.

Mr Brady then asked if he could make one point of clarification, which the judge refused.

Senior counsel Lorcan Staines is today continuing delivering the prosecution’s closing address to the three judges at the non-jury court.

Mr Flynn, originally from south Armagh, and Mr Treanor, from Emer Terrace in Dundalk, deny the charges.