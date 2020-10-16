Father-of-four found guilty of raping own mother

A 34-year-old man has been convicted by a jury of raping his mother in her north Belfast home.

The defendant, who can't be named for legal reasons, closed his eyes briefly as the guilty verdict was delivered at Belfast Crown Court.

Following a two-week trial, the jury of seven men and five women returned a majority ten to two guilty verdict after deliberating for around five hours.



Despite his denials, the father-of-four was convicted of raping his mother in the early hours of February 3 last year.



During the trial, she told the jury that she had gone to her sister's house on the evening of Saturday, February 2, and had returned home in the early hours after drinking most of a bottle of vodka.



After a brief chat with her son she went to bed, but woke a short time later as she felt someone was having sex with her. She jumped up, turned on the light and found her son crouching at the end of her bed in just his underwear.



Following a confrontation where she accused him of having sex with her, she ordered him to leave her house. When she reported the matter to police, she told officers she believed the same thing had happened around five months before.



After making a complaint the woman was taken to the Rowan Centre where she was medically examined. Two internal injuries were noted by a doctor who concluded they had been caused by blunt force trauma.



The defendant was arrested on February 3, and flatly denied his mother's claims. Instead, he claimed he had been in his mother's bedroom to get a cigarette, and had been crouched on the floor looking for a lighter that he dropped when she turned on the light and accused him of trying to have sex with her.



Despite his claims, the jury rejected his version of events and found him guilty of raping his mother. The jury failed to reach a verdict on a second charge of raping his mother on a prior occasion between August and October, 2018.



After the verdict was announced, Judge Donna McColgan QC thanked the jury members for presiding over a "difficult and harrowing case". As a result, she discharged them from ever serving on a jury again.



Judge McColgan then asked crown barrister Charles MacCreanor QC about the second charge which the jury could not reach a verdict on.



Mr MacCreanor said he would inform the court of the Crown's decision next week, before defence barrister Gavan Duffy QC informed the Judge that pre-sentence reports would need to be compiled on his client.



Judge McColgan then addressed the defendant and told him "you have been convicted on the first count". She said: "You will be visited by a Probation Officer who will be compiling a report, and I advise you to co-operate with that officer because it can be very helpful in the sentencing process."



The date for sentence was set for November 27, and the defendant was remanded back into custody.

