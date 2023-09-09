Father of Catriona Carey and brother DJ Carey leaves €1m estate in will but neither inherit from it

The late father of former Ireland hockey player Catriona Carey and Kilkenny hurling great DJ Carey left an estate worth nearly €1m in his will.

However, neither of the famous siblings inherited anything.

Documents lodged in the probate office in Kilkenny show John Carey, a retired farmer who died in October 2021, appointed his daughter Catriona and her elder brother Jack as executors.

He left “all my property of whatever description” to Jack Carey, “provided that he shall be responsible for the welfare, maintenance and education of my daughter Aisling until she reaches the age of 23 years”.

Revenue put the gross value of the estate at €922,264

None of Mr Carey’s other five children were mentioned in the will dated October 15, 2004. The probate was granted by the High Court in July this year.

It states that John Carey’s “hurley maker son” and “accountant daughter” were the substituted executors following the death of his wife Maura in 2018.

Revenue Commissioners put the gross value of the estate at €922,264, while the net value amounted to €915,572.

Mr Carey bought a significant portion of land in Demesne, Gowran, Co Kilkenny, in April 1987 without incurring any debt or taking out a mortgage.

But in 2011, he obtained a loan for €351,000 from ACC Bank over the land, which he also secured over Catriona Carey’s house on Leighlin Road, near the Laois and Carlow border.

The loan was also linked to two other properties in Demesne owned by two of his other children.

Over the years, three sections of the land were transferred to his sons DJ, Kieran and Martin.

DJ Carey. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In September 2011, DJ Carey became the owner of a part of the land. He had lived in his family home there for a number of years before it had to be sold after he racked up debts of €9.5m to AIB. The bank held a charge on the property, which was sold for €190,000 in 2016, according to the Residential Property Price Register.

Martin Carey became the registered owner of another part of the land on October 3, 2011. Meanwhile, Kieran Carey became the owner of another portion on October 14, 2013.

Both pieces of land were linked to their father’s ACC loan, but these charges were subsequently cancelled, according to the Land Registry website.

Bank of Ireland is proceeding with its case against convicted fraudster Catriona Carey over an outstanding mortgage debt

On September 12, 2019, Pepper Finance took over the charge on the original €351,000 loan. Property documents show it is still secured over Catriona Carey’s house on the Carlow-Laois border.

The former Kilkenny camogie player has incurred significant debts in recent years. She lost her family home after defaulting on her mortgage payments for 10 years.

The five-bedroom property in Weir View Hill was repossessed by Start Mortgages after she racked up arrears of €359,000. It was put back on the market for €550,000 and has since been sold.

Another house she owned in Kilkenny was auctioned off for €365,000 last year. Receivers had been appointed to the property in 2014.

Her brother Jack bought a house in Rochford Manor, Co Carlow, in September 2003 with a loan from AIB. In June 2021, Mars Capital Finance took over the charge. The property was sold last month for €220,000.

DJ Carey made headlines earlier this year after it was revealed he received a significant debt write-down. AIB secured a High Court judgment for €9.5m in 2011 arising from loans secured on properties he had at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny and the K Club in Kildare.

The bank received about €1.7m from the sale of the golf properties and his former home in Demesne. AIB subsequently agreed a payment of €60,000 in full and final settlement of the remaining debt – amounting to a write-down of around 80pc.

Catriona Carey was convicted of fraud in February 2020 after altering a cheque

Catriona Carey is under investigation in connection with an alleged mortgage scam involving her UK company, Careysfort Asset Estates.

She received thousands of euro from people in financial distress after promising to help them secure new deals to keep their properties.

Carey previously admitted that up to €200,000 deposited into the Careysfort account by desperate homeowners was spent on personal items, including holidays, a €55,000 BMW and designer clothing.

She said the money is gone and not recoverable.

Carey was convicted of fraud in February 2020 after altering a cheque she received from a client who hired her as his accountant.

Carey changed a cheque for €6,948 made out to Revenue’s collector general, making it payable instead to her and later cashed it at a bank in Kilkenny.

She received an eight-month suspended sentence for the offence.

Queries from Independent.ie to Caitriona Carey and DJ Carey met with no response.