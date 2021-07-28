| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Father of baby boy stabbed to death in Belfast flies home to be with daughter (2) as she fights for life in hospital

Woman (29) arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder

Flowers and teddy bears at the scene at Brompton Park, Ardoyne, Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Expand

Close

Flowers and teddy bears at the scene at Brompton Park, Ardoyne, Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Flowers and teddy bears at the scene at Brompton Park, Ardoyne, Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Flowers and teddy bears at the scene at Brompton Park, Ardoyne, Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Allison Morris

The father of a seven-week-old baby boy stabbed to death at a house in north Belfast on Tuesday is flying back from England to be at the bedside of his toddler daughter as she fights for her life in hospital.

A 29-year-old woman detained in connection with the murder of the baby boy and the attempted murder of his two-year-old sister remained under arrest tonight, the PSNI added.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar from the PSNI Major Investigation Team said: “Our investigation into Tuesday night’s tragic events is progressing and I am keen to thank the local community for their ongoing support.”

Most Watched

Privacy