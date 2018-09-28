A father of one who lost his life in a "freak" farming accident yesterday morning has been named locally as Declan Gohery.

Father killed by falling tree in freak accident while working on his farm

The 47-year-old was using a digger on his pig farm in Rathcabbin, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, about 8.30am when he was hit by a falling tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, with two inspectors called to the site in the subsequent hours after the incident.

It's understood that Mr Gohery is survived by his wife and teenage daughter.

Local councillor Michael O'Meara described his neighbour as a "loving and extremely hard-working man".

"It's just such an awful shock to the entire community," he told the Irish Independent.

"When I saw the emergency services rush to his farm, I feared the very worst and once I found out that Declan was involved, I was just raw with grief.

"I knew him as an extremely loving, quiet and hard-working man.

"He was well known in the locality and comes from a very respectable family.

"My heart goes out to them during this very sad time, but I'm sure the community will rally around them and provide them with the utmost support in the coming days and weeks," he said.

Another family friend of Mr Gohery described the incident as a "freak accident".

"Borrisokane has suffered a terrible loss today.

"He was just going about his morning work at the time when this freak accident occurred. I suppose it could have happened to anyone.

"I don't know the intricate details of how the tree fell, but I'm sure the outcome of the investigation will provide some closure to his family.

"I hope all of our thoughts and prayers provide some solace to his family."

Gardaí sealed off the scene of the tragedy with investigations set to continue today.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Borrisokane were called to the incident at approximately 8.30am (September 27, 2018), at a farm in Rathcabbin, Borrisokane.

"A 47-year-old man was fatally injured while working on a digger. The man was pronounced dead at scene," the spokesperson said.

The latest accident comes after a number of other farm-related fatalities over the summer months.

In July, a man in his 90s died on his Kerry farm, while in the same month a woman was killed in a farm accident in Galway.

The woman (54) was tending to her cattle in a field and was fatally injured.

